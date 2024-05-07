WATCH: Balcony precariously shakes during Gunna's Fukumean performance at Detroit show

A balcony in the venue started to shake dangerously during Gunna's much-anticipated performance in Detroit on May 07, 2024. Concertgoers recorded this event, and footage of it has been making the rounds online.

The incident occurred during Gunna's electrifying performance of his hit song Fukumean when the energy was at its peak. The balcony visibly shook as fans danced and sang along to the music.

The American rapper shared the clip on his Instagram account, captioning it "Eyuhh" and using a sweat emoji.

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, known professionally as Gunna, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is on his tour, The Bittersweet Tour, announced on February 20, 2024.

Caught on camera: Balcony shakes during Gunna concert in Detroit

On May 07, 2024, during the rapper's famous Fukumean track, released in 2023, the attendees can be seen syncing and dancing to the beat. The balcony of Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, can be seen visibly shaking in the videos circulating online.

The audience's enthusiastic response to Fukumean is because of the track, renowned for its high-energy vibe and Gunna's melodies.

According to Live Nation, Fukumean was Gunna's first song to chart No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The Fox Theatre is a performing arts center located at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit, Michigan, near the Grand Circus Park Historic District. It was first opened in 1928 as a flagship movie palace in the Fox Theatre chain, making it nearly 100 years old.

The Fox is Detroit's largest theater, with a capacity of over 5,000 seats. It has six floors, seven Mezzanines, and three galleries, each divided into three sub-galleries.

The Bittersweet Tour

The Jump singer announced his North America tour named The Bittersweet Tour, with Flo Milli, an American rapper, which started on May 04, 2024. The tour comprises 16 concerts with stops at Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami, and the hometown of Atlanta.

The following is the 2024 tour schedule:

Wed, May 08 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri, May 10 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sun, May 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Thu, May 16 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sat, May 18 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue, May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri, May 24 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat, May 25 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Tue, May 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed, May 29 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles' Coliseum

Sat, June 01 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun, June 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival

Thu, Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun, June 09 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue, June 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

The rapper released his single Bittersweet in 2024. The song served as his first release after his chart-topping fourth studio album, A Gift & a Curse.

According to Live Nation Entertainment, the album became Parda Dem's singer's fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart and debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. His RIAA-certified platinum hit single "Fukumean" was also featured in the album.

Per Live Nation, Gunna has started an initiative with his Bittersweet Tour to donate $1 of each ticket sold to his non-profit organization "Gunna's Great Giveaway" and support Atlanta, GA. He has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation for this cause.

Regardless of the circumstances, fans remain enthusiastic about attending the rapper's concert.