“Headliners, protect your openers” — Ari Lennox calls out Rod Wave for not defending her after she was mistreated during 2023 Nostalgia Tour

Renowned R&B singer Ari Lennox has taken a bold stand against mistreatment in the music industry, calling on headlining artists to support their opening acts. In her Instagram stories on May 5, 2024, the singer said she would never be an "opener" for the peace of her soul and vocally condemned disrespecting openers on stage.

Her statement came after Flo Milli, an American rapper, was mistreated as Gunna's tour's opening act on May 4, 2024. The Whipped Cream singer called out all featured performers to protect their openers and said:

"To protect my peace, I will never open up for a soul again. STOP disrespecting openers. STOP creating excuses as to why these openers get violated on stage. 'Maybe she shouldn't have been on that tour?' This makes the disrespect and violence to Black women valid? Headliners, protect your openers," Lennox wrote in her Instagram story.

Lennox also remembered her experience during the 2023 Nostalgia Tour. After facing mistreatment on tour, she felt unsupported by fellow artist Rod Wave.

Flo Milli performed for Gunna, an American rapper, on The Bittersweet Tour at Schottenstein Center, Columbus, USA.

Ari Lennox reveals 2023 tour troubles with Rod Wave, following Flo Milli's mistreatment on a recent tour

Fans hurling objects at Flo Milli, who performed as the opening act for Gunna, prompted Ari Lennox to reflect on the challenging situation she faced during Rod Wave's tour in 2023.

On Sunday, May 5, the Shea Butter Baby singer shared a lengthy story on Instagram, reflecting on the mistreatment she faced during Rod Wave's 2023 tour. In her narrative, she mentioned the mistreatment and the absence of support from fellow rappers, which she said she deemed even more disheartening.

"Maybe I could've gotten over some of Rod Wave's evil, racist, and demonic fans, but what made it even worse is Rod saying nothing in my defense," she wrote.

Ari Lennox acknowledged the opportunity given by Street Runner artist but also suggested that the duo was only able to meet because they "ran into each other in a Hotel Lobby."

"Privately or publicly. The only reason we met was because we ran into each other in a Hotel Lobby after constant efforts of me trying to share my gratefulness for the opportunity."

Additionally, she mentioned that these tours helped her improve her singing skills significantly and that she "never had issues with fans."

"I never had issues with fans being violent or evil towards me while opening up for legendary singers and legendary Hip-Hop acts. Those were some of the best tours of my life and really taught me how to sing better."

Ari Lennox further reflected on the absence of support she felt from Rod Wave, suggesting that men do not publicly defend her. Lennox also mentioned Dreamville, a record label, where she felt protected and safe. Additionally, she acknowledged her accountability for the "mess" during the Nostalgia Tour. She emphasized that experiencing disrespect remains deeply painful and should not be justified.

"I'm used to men rarely defending me publicly, but it was a triggering experience nonetheless. I was so blessed to be protected and spoiled by Dreamville on those tours. I didn't know how easy I had it. And I'm also aware that half of the mess I end up in, I'm solely responsible for. Doesn't make the disrespect feel good or valid," she wrote.

Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour featured Ari Lennox as the opening singer. The tour covered areas in North America and started on October 19, 2023, and ended on December 18, 2023.

Gunna announced The Bittersweet Tour, with special guest Flo Milli joining across all tour dates on February 20, 2024. The tour began on May 4, 2024, with Milli joining the stage with an open act. The Never Lose Me singer walked out when fans hurled at her. Gunna supported his opener on X, suggesting he would not tolerate disrespect.