What did Andrew Schulz say about Black women? Comedian calls Kendrick Lamar "too woke" after he seemingly dissed him on his album GNX

Kendrick Lamar recently released his new studio album GNX on Friday, November 22, 2024, in which he seemingly mentioned Andrew Schulz. Among several A-listers, including Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, who Lamar had targetted in some tracks, he had referenced an unnamed comedian about their remakes for Black women.

While Kendrick didn't name the comedian, fans speculated he was talking about Schulz. On the song Wacced Out Murals, Lamar rapped:

"Don't let no White comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law."

For those unaware, Andrew Schulz made remarks about several ethnic groups on his podcast Flagrant. During a July episode, Schulz commented on his guests' explanation of the "Black girlfriend effect."

According to the effect, when a non-Black man begins dating a Black girlfriend, he changes his style to a faded haircut and beard. Reacting to it, Schulz said:

"They shave their hair because they start losing it because he's so stressed to be around this Black girl complaining all the time. They grow their beard because they need a cushion when they get slapped. I think the 'Black girlfriend effect,' it might be a protective instinct."

The remarks didn't sit well with netizens, which even prompted the podcast guests British podcasters James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu to apologize for laughing at the jokes Schulz made. They claimed they reacted based on their "fight-or-flight" response. However, the comedian himself refused to issue any apology, as confirmed by reports by Vulture.

On a later episode of Flagrant, Schulz said:

"With that joke about Black women—nothing. The fight or flight thing wasn't really there afterward."

Recently, DJ Akademiks spoke about Schulz's reaction during a live stream and said:

"I hit Andrew Schulz about that and I think umm his reaction was he's like 'Is this guy too woke to understand a joke'..."

Andrew Schulz has previously criticized Kendrick Lamar when the rapper was beefing with Drake

Andrew Schulz previously criticized Kendrick Lamar on his other podcast, Brilliant Idiots. According to Schulz, Kendrick could never top Drake as a rapper. As for the other guests, after receiving backlash from Schulz's remarks, James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu said,

"We're sorry. For me, it's one of them ones where you don't realize that, when you're part of a community, you don't realize you can hurt your own community."

They further added:

"We don't condone, we don't appease that behavior. We don't rate it and we don't want you guys to think we were sat in that room rating what was going on."

In other news, Kendrick Lamar's new album has become quite popular, with several songs grabbing attention. Lamar released the album two years after his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, dropped in 2022.

In the album, while Lamar spoke about several instances that happened this year surrounding him and gave his perspective on the current state of rap. The album would have featured uncredited appearances from artists, including Hitta J3, Ink, and Kamasi Washington.

