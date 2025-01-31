Azealia Banks claims A$AP Rocky shot A$AP Relli because he was jealous of his friend flirting with Rihanna 

Azealia Banks recently commented on the August 2022 charges against A$AP Rocky. The charges comprise of two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for reportedly firing a handgun twice in the direction of A$AP Relli during a confrontation between the two in Hollywood in 2021.

Giving her two cents on the situation, Azealia Banks took to X on January 29, 2025, sharing footage of A$AP Relli's testimony and claiming that Relli and Knocka "literally made" Rocky and that he is not from Harlem like he claims.

Trending

Putting forth her story on what went down before Rocky shot Relli in 2021, Azealia Banks said that A$AP Rocky had invited his partner Rihanna in Harlem and was trying to show off. However, he "made the mistake of inviting relli" and Rihanna was flirting with him. Azealia added:

"rocky got jealous, invited him to meet up somewhere, pulled him in for a hug and then really tried to shoot and kill him. All because Rihanna was looking."

The lawsuit has been at the helm of discussion, given A$AP Relli, a former friend of the rapper, took the stand on January 29, 2025, to testify about the alleged shooting.

During his testimony, A$AP Relli aka Terrell Ephron mentioned that he believed Rocky wouldn't shoot him.

The two were childhood friends and were also part of A$AP Mob- a Harlem-based rap collective. Telling the court about what went down during their altercation, Relli said:

“[Rocky] turned around and then it was, like, BOOM! The whole thing was like a movie, he kind of like pointed down and he shot the first shot.”

Ephron added that a bullet grazed his hand, and then he grabbed one of their friends, standing behind him for cover. That was when Rocky allegedly fired for the second time before leaving the scene.

"Rocky is responsible for asap yams overdose" - Azealia Banks accuses A$AP Rocky for A$AP Yams' death

In her tweet claiming A$AP Rocky fired a gun on A$AP Relli because he was jealous of his friend flirting with Rihanna, Azealia Banks mentioned that Relli is deeply hurt because he considered Rocky a friend, and that he wasn't looking for a payday.

Adding another claim to her narrative, Azealia Banks stated in her tweet:

"Rocky is responsible for asap yams overdose- because he would punk him in front of people , punch him in the chest knowing he had severe asthma and sent him into a spiraling depression he tried self medicating away with Xanax. Rocky gave yams’ mother a measly 60k after all yams did to stylize him."

(Image via X/ @azealiaslacewig)

A$AP Yams was found dead on January 18, 2015, at the age of 26. The cause of his death was ruled an overdose resulting from a mixed drug intoxication.

Additionally, Azealia said that she grew up with these people, stating that A$AP Rocky tried to shoot Relli and almost ended up shooting A$AP Illz. She put forth her wish to see Rocky go to jail and pay Relli with the money he makes.

Azealia mentioned that the ongoing case "is missing another count of attempted murder (illijah), felony assault, illegal possession of a firearm, fraudulent inducement, coercion, intentional infliction of emotional distress, reckless endangerment and everything possible."

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. However, if convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison. According to a report by ABC News dated January 30, 2025, the rapper was offered a plea deal before jury selection which comprised a 180-day jail term.

However, Rocky didn't accept it and his lead attorney said that his client declined the deal because he is innocent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback