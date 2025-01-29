"This fool just want some money" — 50 Cent slams A$AP Relli after he testified in A$AP Rocky trial

50 Cent recently commented on A$AP Rocky's ongoing trial involving his former associate A$AP Relli, who alleged that Rocky shot the gun at him twice during an altercation in November 2021. The trial, which began on January 24, 2025, saw Relli take the stand to testify against Rocky on January 28.

50 Cent, now famous for his commentary about current events on his social media, took to Instagram to bash Relli following his testimony. The In Da Club rapper posted a portion of Relli's testimony on his Instagram on January 28, alluding to Relli fabricating evidence to extort Rocky. In the caption, he wrote,

"Man I hope Rockie alright this fool just want some money, we seen this movie before. it’s a re run, sucker a*s. smh."

Exploring A$AP Relli's testimony against A$AP Rocky

On January 28, A$AP Relli took the stand to testify against his former friend and associate, A$AP Rocky. For context, Relli and Rocky were part of the A$AP collective, which stood for "Always Strive and Prosper," formed in Harlem in 2006. Rocky and Relli were reportedly high-school friends, but their relationship allegedly fractured after Rocky garnered more fame and success than his associates.

During his testimony, Relli recounted his version of the events that led to the altercation between him and Rocky on November 6, 2021, on Hollywood Boulevard. He said it was difficult having a relationship with Rocky, accusing the rapper of frequently lying. Relli added that he only saw Rocky every six months, calling him "Mr Six Month Man," as per The Guardian on January 29.

In his testimony, Relli stated he did not want to fight A$AP Rocky as that could lead to the end of his career, seemingly alluding to the power dynamics in their relationship. He said,

“To be honest, I would never fight Rocky. And that’s God’s honest truth. I don’t have a reason to fight him. We’re in an industry where you get blackballed really easy. I’m obviously on the lower end of the stick here. So that’s why, in the video, you notice I’m a lefty. He grabbed me with two hands, and if I wanted to fight him, I would have hit him with the right.”

Relli claimed A$AP Rocky bad-mouthed him to another A$AP associate on the phone, which he reportedly overheard as he was in the same car as the associate. Relli added he received a text message from Rocky on November 6, which read:

“Where you at? Let’s get to it.”

He said he decided to meet with A$AP Rocky, along with two other A$AP members, in a parking garage outside the W Hotel in Hollywood. Relli added that Rocky grabbed him by his collar on seeing him, and then pulled a semiautomatic handgun on him.

Relli claimed A$AP Rocky aimed the gun towards his stomach and head and fired twice, with one bullet allegedly grazing his knuckles. Relli's testimony ended there for the day, scheduled to resume when the court meets again on January 29.

A$AP Rocky's lawyers claimed the rapper carried a starter pistol

According to the BBC on January 24, prosecutors began the first day of A$AP Rocky's trial by presenting video evidence of the shooting. In the video, Rocky is seen pulling out a gun at Relli. However, the defense claimed the firearm was a "prop gun," and therefore did not carry real ammunition.

They added that the rapper was advised to carry the prop gun, or the starter pistol, for his safety. However, the defense said that the gun was not in their possession when asked by the court.

A$AP Rocky's lawyers also claimed that Relli fabricated several parts of the story to extort money from the rapper, driven by “jealousy,” after he filed a civil suit against Rocky. Joe Tacopina, Rocky's attorney, told the court on January 28:

"This case is about one man's jealousy, which lies in green. This case is all about money, a clear attempt at extortion. Period, end of story."

A$AP Rocky had previously rejected a plea deal that offered him a six-month sentence. The rapper could face 24 years in prison if found guilty of his felony charges, which include assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The trial is scheduled to continue on January 29, with Relli resuming his testimony.

