Who are the members of A$AP Mob? Fans speculate whether A$AP Ferg has left group after rapper releases single under different name

A$AP Ferg, A$AP Mob's second-biggest rapper after A$AP Rocky, fuelled discussions of an alleged departure from the group after releasing a new single credited under Ferg. On May 13, the rapper released MDMX under the name "Ferg" and not "A$AP Ferg," which led to fans speculating about whether he decided to quit the group for good.

ASAP Mob, stylized as A$AP Mob with ASAP being an acronym for "Always Strive And Prosper", is an American hip-hop collective. It was formed in 2006 in Harlem, New York, by members A$AP Yams, A$AP Bari, and A$AP Illz. One of its most prolific members to date is A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Mob is described as a collective of rappers, record producers, music video directors, and fashion designers who bonded over similar tastes in music, fashion, style and art. The group mostly consists of New York rappers who all carry the moniker A$AP in their stage name, with the notable exception of Playboi Carti.

According to The Vogue, the Mob was formed in 2006 by A$AP Yams, A$AP Bari, and A$AP Illz in Harlem. Shortly after that, A$AP Rocky joined the group. On August 12, 2012, the group released its first full-length mixtape, Lords Never Worry. The collective also released two back-to-back studio albums in 2016 and 2017, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends and Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy.

The current members of the collective include A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Ant, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, A$AP TyY, A$AP Lou, A$AP Bari, A$AP Illz, A$AP P on the Boards, A$AP Randy, A$AP Balboni and Playboi Carti.

The Mob's record producer, A$AP Ty Beats, is also a part of the collective and is responsible for producing several of the Mob's songs, including A$AP Rocky's solo debut single, Peso.

The former members are A$AP Dom, A$AP Ty Beats, A$AP Killa K, A$AP AV and A$AP Relli. Four members have since died, including one of the founders. On January 18, Steven Rodriguez, aka A$AP Yams, was found dead at the age of 26. His death was ruled as an overdose due to mixed drug intoxication.

In 2020, two more members, A$AP Snacks and Chynna, were reported dead, and in 2021, A$AP Josh died.

A$AP Ferg is reportedly still a member of A$AP Mob

A$AP Ferg surprised fans when he released his new song under the name Ferg. But the name change has been set in motion since 2021. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Ferg and A$AP Mob reportedly underwent a conflict in 2020, which led several members to imply that the rapper had left the group for good.

But A$AP Nast took to X to clarify that A$AP Ferg was still a part of the group, a fact further reinforced by the rapper releasing his 2020 album Floor Seats II under A$AP Ferg.

In October 2021, Ferg announced that he would shorten his stage name, dropping "A$AP" from all future projects. He issued a statement through his record label, Roc Nation, clarifying that while he was changing his name, he was still a part of the Mob.

"Ferg is very much still part of the Mob, and is A$AP Ferg within A$AP Mob. Ferg as an individual artist and with his solo career is Ferg," the statement read.

He has since talked about the allegations of him leaving the collective. In a 2020 interview with Genius, he said:

"I don’t think there’s no breaking up of the Mob. It’s like, once you’re in the Mob, you can't get out. This is blood in, blood out ... The different families, they war with each other and sh*t, because one mob member leave and then they build they own sh*t and then it becomes a thing. But you can never get out of the mob. So that’s not even a thing."

On May 13, Ferg released his new single, MDMX, accompanied by a music video.