"No way they allowed this" — Internet reacts to Kanye West's Super Bowl LIX ad allegedly shot on his iPhone

Kanye West made headlines for a Super Bowl LIX ad promoting his brand Yeezy, reportedly shot on his iPhone while getting new teeth. The ad aired in the second quarter during the Chiefs vs. Eagles game.

Ye could be seen possibly in some medical facility with his shades on, and he said:

"What's up guys. I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Erm... uhm.... go to Yeezy.com."

The ad went viral, sparking reactions worldwide. Users on X shared their thoughts, including one from @suayrez:

"No way they allowed this 💀."

Another user wrote:

"Sounds like a typical Kanye move, making a statement no matter what the circumstances are."

"Bro spending $575,000 per 'uhmmm' 😭," added a tweet.

"Kanye never fails to keep it wild 😭," mentioned a netizen.

A lot of other similar responses to Kanye West's ad were found on X. A user commented on the platform:

"His fanbase are so easily influenced that he can just make a lazy marketing video & sell out his merch."

"Can’t believe I missed the best ad of the night," read a tweet.

"This guy is just doing what he wants," wrote a user.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West's Super Bowl ad was a local buy, airing only in select regions, not nationwide.

Last year too, Ye chose to promote his brand during halftime. In the advertisement, he seemed to be riding a vehicle while also shooting on the phone. He then said that all the money was spent on the commercial spot, and hence, they didn't spend anything on the commercial itself.

"MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED"- said Kanye West after the ad was aired

An hour after his Yeezy ad aired, Kanye West tweeted on X, claiming his reach was limited and he couldn’t trend during the Super Bowl.

"MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA."

Kanye West's post shortly after the ad was aired. (Photo via @kanyewest/X)

He also attached a link to Yeezy in the tweet, shared on February 9, 2025.

Shortly after the ad was aired, the rapper deactivated his X account. Milo Yiannopoulos too tweeted confirming the same and stated that any queries surrounding Ye could be sent to his firm Tarantula, at [email protected].

As per reports by Lad Bible, ad slots for the Super Bowl this year were selling up to a staggering amount of $8 million.

Last Sunday, Kanye West made headlines outside the Grammys as his wife, Bianca Censori, removed her fur coat, revealing an "invisible dress."

