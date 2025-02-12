"Kanye is highkey an everyday dumba**" — Azealia Banks weighs in on Kanye West's Yeezy website getting banned by Shopify

Kanye West's website Yeezy was recently banned by the e-commerce company Shopify. The latter has been involved in hosting and fulfilling orders for Ye's site and the news was also confirmed by Shopify in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter on February 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, rapper and singer Azealia Banks has now responded to the latest report with a long statement on social media. Azealia reshared a post of NFR Podcast mentioning Yeezy's ban by Shopify through her official account on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, February 12, and wrote:

"I mean… Why would he not have his own server with as big as he is this is what I'm saying kanye is highkey and everyday dumba** never paying attention to anything. He can get banned by the FCC. Like n*ggggg***aa .. annoyinggg…"

Azealia's post (Image via X/azealiaslacewig)

Azealia Banks alleged that Kanye West is suffering from "impostor syndrome" and that he keeps on repeating anything that he listens to without understanding the meaning behind the same. Banks also mentioned in the statement:

"The whole time has ranting about jews theres an entire population of ethiopian jews Sephardic jews Mizrahi jews all non white lmaooo what are you even sayiiiingg..?? Trying hard to be hurtful but really you just proving that you can't read or do math n***a damn."

The news of Yeezy's ban on Shopify came on the same day when a former employee of Kanye West's company, whose identity remains unknown, sued him claiming that she was a victim of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation since she belonged to the Jewish religion, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Kanye West's website was banned by Shopify after he broke their rules

The ban on the Yeezy website happened after Ye released a lineup of new T-shirts featuring the swastika sign and they were priced at $20, as per CNN. Ye created headlines a few days ago when he shared multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter), where a few of them were antisemitic, and also included a tweet where he was spotted demanding that Diddy should be released from prison.

Kanye West's T-shirt received heavy criticism from different organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, which shared a post on X and referred to the swastika symbol by writing:

"The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy."

Speaking to CNN on February 11, 2025, a spokesperson for Shopify said that Kanye West was not involved in "authentic commerce practices," leading to a rule break due to which they decided to remove the Yeezy website. They further stated in another statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that all the merchants must follow the rules of their platform.

However, Shopify did not disclose anything about the rules that were violated on the website and their terms of service have mentioned that they have the right to restrict anything that might be "unsafe, inappropriate or offensive" for their platform.

