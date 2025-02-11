Who is Daniel McCartney? Kanye West's tour manager cuts ties with him over allegedly "harmful and hateful remarks"

Kanye West has been receiving backlash since he posted several updates on X glorifying Hitler. His tweets ranged from him claiming that he "loved" Hitler and even identified himself as a N*zi.

Amid the controversy, his tour manager Daniel McCartney shared an Instagram story on Monday, February 10, announcing that he was no longer associated with Ye after the rapper allegedly posted "harmful and hateful remarks." The story read:

"Effective immediately, I am no longer representing Ye (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for. Peace and love to all."

For the unversed, Daniel McCartney is a music agent at 33 & West. McCartney has previously worked several years at United Talent Agency from 2015 to 2023. He is also the founder/CEO of a record label named Outlast Records. McCartney joined 33 & West back in November 2023 according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to a Billboard article published in June 2023, Daniel McCartney has worked with some big names including Young Thug, Demi Lovato, Mod Sun, and Burna Boy. McCartney told the outlet:

"I've long admired what 33 & West have built and was so impressed with their success and growth in only a few years. For an independent agency to do full-service (music, touring, film, TV, comedy), it allows us to compete at a high level, which is something important that our clients need."

33 & West, which was cited by McCartney in his Instagram story, was founded by JJ Cassiere, Matt Pike, and Dan Rozenblum. It was further independently launched in 2018. Kanye West signed to the talent agency in May 2024.

Kanye West's Yeezy was selling only Swatika t-shirts on their site on Monday

Kanye West has recently flooded his social media platforms with anti-semitic remarks by glorifying and praising Hitler. The comments, since, have sparked massive backlash. The rapper's brand Yeezy, however, was selling only t-shirts with Swastikas on them for $20 on Monday, as per reports by Forbes.

The t-shirts made it to the website, despite Ye uploading a tweet on Saturday, February 8, where he confirmed that he would never sell such items from his brand. The tweet stated:

"I would never sell a swastika tee because people could be physically harmed wearing it... I love my fans and supporters."

Meanwhile, Friends actor David Schwimmer took to Instagram on February 9 and pleaded with Elon Must to deactivate Ye's X account, after the latter shared controversial comments. The caption of Schwimmer's post read:

"This is so 2022. We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk."

Schwimmer further wrote that Kanye West has a massive following on social media and his remarks online could incite violence on the Jewish community in real life. The rapper's X account later appeared to have been deactivated. He reportedly deleted his account on February 10 and even thanked Elon Musk in his final tweet, for letting him vent, as per reports by The Economic Times.

Kanye West had previously made anti-semitic remarks which even led to a loss of a lucrative partnership with Adidas in October 2022. The company released a statement on their official website citing that they would not endorse such comments, thus, ending their partnership with Yeezy.

