"Omg he just cheated" — Internet reacts to Young Thug tweeting "I love my wife"

Rapper Young Thug, also known as Jeffery Williams, is facing scrutiny again after a recent tweet. This comes a few months after he pled guilty in October 2023. During the trial, Thug had been dating Mariah the Scientist, whom he started dating in 2021.

The tweet dated February 6, 2025, read:

"I love my wife."

The post garnered more than 2 million views as well as over 73K likes. A number of netizens further reacted to the tweet. Here are some popular reactions found on X:

A user (@lipfillers) tweeted:

"Omg he just cheated."

For the unversed, Young Thug started dating Mariah, after breaking up with his now former fiancée Jerrika Karlae, in December 2020.

Another netizen wrote on X:

"And still you will go ahead cheating on her."

"Mariah return the phone pleasseee," added a tweet.

"The way you love your wife is so tuff," commented another netizen.

A number of other platform users expressed their reactions on the tweet. Many even wondered when Young Thug tied the knot with Mariah the Scientist.

"Wife 😳? When did u do a wedding?" another user wrote.

"Did she tweet this from ur phone 😂," joked a netizen.

"If you gotta tweet it, you already lost," read a tweet.

Exploring rapper Young Thug's personal relationships

As aforementioned, Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist began dating in 2021. According to an article by Capital Xtra, published on January 3, 2025, the couple reportedly were seen together multiple times in 2021. The dating rumors fueled when the couple appeared as bride and groom in Mariah's music video Walked In.

The relationship again made it to the headlines, when a jail recording of a conversion between Thug and professional boxer Devin Haney's partner Leena Sayed was leaked, last year, shortly before Christmas. In the video, Leena could be seen telling Thug that she wanted him, while he asked her to move on in life.

As per reports by Time Now News, the leaked footage was from 2022, before Leena met Devin. The same was also confirmed by Leena through Instagram, after the footage went viral. She further denied having ongoing connection with any other men including Thug.

Meanwhile, the rapper took to X and claimed that the conversation had a romantic angle. In a tweet dated December 24, 2024, he wrote:

"Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sh*t, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f*ck bout no h*es or n*ggas I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol."

Meanwhile, after he was released last year, Thug's girlfriend Mariah gave a statement to a WSB-TV reporter and shared being grateful. She further described the situation as the "greatest opportunity we've ever been presented with."

Who is Mariah the Scientist?

Young Thug's girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, grew up in Atlanta with a cop father and a religious mother, according to LADYGUNN magazine. She has a strong love for animals and shared with Glitter in November 2019 that she was part of her elementary school's chorus group.

Mariah attended the St. John's University in Queens, where she got a scholarship to study biology. The artist reportedly then aspired to become a pediatric anesthesiologist. She, however, soon dropped out to kickstart her music career.

As per Pitchfork, Mariah's first song was actually aimed at a boy in college. In December 2023, she told Baller Alert that the song was both a love song as well as a diss track.

Mariah the Scientist performed in Toronto, Ontario in November, (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Mariah further told the outlet that the first time she reached out to Young Thug was on his birthday to wish him on social media. She added that she did not want to get involved in a romantic relationship at the time since she had just come out of one then. The couple had later worked on several songs together since they began dating.

In the conversation with Baller Alert, Mariah the Scientist opened up about finding it difficult to adjust after Young Thug was arrested back in May 2022.

