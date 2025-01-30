Lil Yachty recently opened up on his previous relationship with Mariah the Scientist while speaking on Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay on January 29. Notably, Mariah the Scientist said on Caresha Please last year that they began dating during their college years and first met each other in high school.

During his latest interview on Club Shay Shay, Lil said that he has a lot of love and respect for her and added:

"I was a sh*t person to her. She was really great. So great, so I get it. She was a great person though, man."

Referring to Mariah the Scientist's interview about their relationship, he additionally mentioned:

"That's the first time she ever spoke on us, ever, publicly. I honestly think she was pretty respectful. She didn't sh*t on me, you know? I know what you're talking about, but I brought it upon myself. She ain't tell no lies."

Mariah is currently in a relationship with Young Thug and the duo reportedly began dating in 2021, as stated by Capital Xtra. The pair were seen together on different occasions, including an NBA game and the dating rumors went viral specifically after they were featured in the music video of Mariah's single Walked In.

Mariah the Scientist confirmed last year that she had dated Lil Yachty

As mentioned, the 27-year-old singer and songwriter appeared in a conversation on Caresha Please in October 2024. She stated that she and Lil Yachty began dating when she entered college and described herself a "broke college student" at the time.

"I made him two different songs and I put them on a iPod, I gifted it to him. I signed the back, it was real cute."

Mariah revealed how Lil reacted to her action at the time, saying that he was not willing to listen to the songs. While Lil said in his new interview that he was not a good person to Mariah at the time when they were dating, he said that he does not recall if he ever apologized to Mariah about it. He claimed that he does not remember for how long they were together and added:

"Our relationship is such a long span, you know? Since high school, so it's long and blurry. YOLO, bro. Shout out to her."

The reports of Mariah the Scientist and Lil Yachty's romance emerged in 2023 when a social media user reshared a picture of the former on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that she joined a school to become an anesthesiologist and dropped out because of Lil.

According to Hip Hop DX, Mariah had received a biology scholarship at St. John's University and after pursuing the same for a brief period, she dropped out to establish herself in the music industry.

While the tweet went viral, Lil Yachty replied with a post, questioning why everyone was trying to link him with Mariah. He further stated:

"I been [quiet] for so long but plz stop making up his weird a*s false narrative. & me and Mariah wasn't dating at the time…… again!!!! Only time ima say this. Leave me out of it!"

Lil Yachty's latest interview is trending on all platforms and Mariah the Scientist is yet to share a response to everything he said during the conversation.

