Where did Travis Scott go to college? Rapper's essay on GOOD Music goes viral online

American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Travis Scott recently began trending on social media after his 2009 college essay surfaced online. The now-viral essay was about Kanye West’s record label, G.O.O.D Music, and the hip-hop artists associated with it, including Kid Cudi, Big Sean, and Ye himself.

"Good music is known all around the world. Rappers such as Big Sean and Kid Cudi are well-known rappers that had similar lifestyles but different messages. What they have in common carried them to an opportunity to get sign to a multi-million dollar music label called G.O.O.D MUSIC," Travis Scott wrote.

Travis Scott attended the University of Texas at San Antonio but dropped out during his sophomore year to pursue a career in music by moving to New York. He wrote this four-page essay in December 2009, seemingly to his English teacher. The essay carried his real name, Jacques Webster, alongside that of a fellow student named Martha Smith.

Travis Scott’s college essay sketches career details of Kid Cudi and Big Sean

Travis Scott’s 2009 college essay was recently leaked on social media, which has garnered enough traction. It narrates the story of Kid Cudi and Big Sean’s different upbringings and how their mutual love for music got them together.

He talked about how the rappers established a career in the hip-hop industry with the help of Kanye West and his record label, G.O.O.D Music, which was founded in 2004. In the very first paragraph of his essay, Travis Scott wrote:

“Both of these rappers had enough courage to step to the famous Kanye West and rap there heart which lead them to instant success. Even though these two moguls are sign to the same label and are part of the same music family there styles and there background are different but they were brought together by a beautiful sound we call music.”

Travis Scott then sketched the background of Kid Cudi as a half-Mexican and half-African American kid who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, in a middle-class family. He narrated how Kid Cudi’s father’s death had a “significant effect on his personality and subsequently his music.”

“Cudi turn his music in to a way of venting,” Scott added.

The Utopia rapper continued by writing about how Kid Cudi began rapping as a high school senior, was influenced by alternative hip-hop groups including The Pharcyde and A Tribe Called Quest, and later dropped out of college to pursue music.

Scott then moved on to Big Sean. He explained that the latter was raised by a single mother in Detroit, Michigan, and Big Sean’s grandparents “instilled in him hard work and determination” that helped him gain success eventually.

La Flame added that Big Sean began rapping as a high school junior with his friends Charles and Anthony until he was taken onboard by a local radio station, 102.7 FM.

“He would show his rhyming skills on a weekly basis as part of a rap battle contest the station held on a regular basis. Sean was always inspired to be a rapper he never knew how to go out and find a way to get out and go after his dream,” Scott wrote.

Travis followed up by writing about Kid Cudi and Big Sean’s first meeting with Kanye West. He mentioned how the former met Ye at a Brooklyn clothing store where he worked and asked West for an opportunity.

The Rodeo rapper talked about Kid Cudi’s breakthrough following the release of his debut mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi, and how his 2009 single, Day ‘n’ Nite, charted him at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs lists.

Likewise, Travis Scott mentioned how Big Sean met Kanye at the 102.7 FM radio station and “left him impressed” with his rhyming skills, demo tape, and freestyling. However, it was after another two years that Sean was signed by Ye on his G.O.O.D Music label.

The Cactus Jack label founder wrapped up his college essay by stating how people create their own opportunities in life rather than waiting for them, just like Kid Cudi and Big Sean did by directly approaching West with their music and eventually getting signed and recognized by him.

"Success is not something that is giving out you must go out and take what you want. Kid Cudi and Big Sean are two complete opposite people but they are both brought together by music,” Scott wrote in the last paragraph.

In his conclusion, the now-33-year-old claimed that the message people should take from the two rappers was that dreaming was not enough; one should pursue their dreams until they become realities, despite all the “obstacles” that they might encounter.