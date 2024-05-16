Recently, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, appeared on the Naked Beauty podcast, where she opened up about her life, career, building generational legacies, and motherhood.

On the May 14 episode of the Brooke DeVard show alongside Sir John, the Cecred co-founder expressed her concern about the educative quality of Beyonce’s music.

“She gets a lot of heat for it all the time. She’s always pushing the envelope and making conversations happen.”

The 70-year-old also recalled Beyoncé's 2018 performance at Coachella and mentioned how “iconic” yet misunderstood it was, adding that Beyoncé feels "it's her job to educate" and "make you go thinking."

Tina Knowles reminisced about Beyoncé wanting to “get people educated” through her music

During her recent interview with internet personality Brooke DeVard and Kilian Paris Makeup's Creative Director and beauty influencer Sir John, Tina Knowles shared her insight into Beyoncé's music and its educational aspect.

She began by saying how she is “so proud” of everything Beyoncé does “constantly,” especially projects like the musical film Black Is King, which the latter co-wrote, directed, and executive produced in 2020.

Tina Knowles recalled how the visual companion to The Lion King: The Gift portrayed “African culture in such a beautiful, regal, and royal way,” yet it earned criticism from people, who perhaps didn’t understand the depth of it. In a similar context, she further mentioned an incident from Coachella 2018.

“I remember her telling me at Coachella because I was like, I don't think those people got it tonight. I was in the front and I was like, When you start doing all that fraternity stuff, I was like, "They were looking so confused," and I was like, 'This girl came and asked me, was the Black national anthem your new single." And I said, 'They not getting it. You not connecting and I'm really worried.”

Tina Knowles further continued by reminiscing about Beyoncé's response to her concern.

"'Mom, some people will get it today, some people will get it next week, some people will get it next year, but I want them to go research what that is, what that means, and I want them to understand it and create conversation.”

Not only that, Beyoncé also told Tina that she felt she was “put on earth” to make people think, raise awareness, and initiate conversations, rather than be just an “entertainer.” Beyoncé told her mother that she wanted to “ring the bell and get people educated” through her music.

Knowles told the podcasters that hearing her elder daughter say things like these often made her “scared” of Beyoncé's well-being and trying to “handle it all.” She even recalled telling Beyoncé to "Let somebody else do it this time."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Knowles discussed her successful career as a stylist trying to infuse Texas into global pop culture, her beauty regimen, and being exposed early to the power of being a member of the Black community.

She also commented on learning valuable lessons from her mother about honoring creativity both in herself and others, especially her two children, Beyoncé and Solange. Tina Knowles also talked about building legacy brands such as Cecred, Headliners, and more.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé, recently released her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. The album infuses elements of country music, African-American history, and religious imagery.