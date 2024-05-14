"It really meant a lot to me" — Mickey Guyton opens up about Beyoncé contacting her just before her Cowboy Carter country album release

Mickey Guyton was left speechless by an unexpected gesture from Beyoncé in the lead-up to the release of her country album, Cowboy Carter. In a recent interview with PEOPLE at the 27th Annual Power of Love Gala by Keep Memory Alive, Guyton recounted her disbelief upon learning that Queen Bey herself wanted to connect.

"I didn't even think it was real."

Guyton admitted,

"She got my address and sent me some beautiful flowers, and it really meant a lot to me."

The country singer went on to explain,

"I had some people call me. They were like, 'Hey, Beyoncé wants to get ahold of you.' I'm like, 'Wait, what?'"

The surprise contact turned out to be genuine. Beyoncé, it turned out, wanted to acknowledge Guyton's contributions to country music, particularly as a Black artist, ahead of the Cowboy Carter release. This gesture of recognition held deep significance for Guyton.

This act of support from Beyoncé comes as Guyton continues to break barriers in the country music scene. Cowboy Carter released in May 2023, garnered critical acclaim and further solidified her place within the genre.

A note of encouragement from Beyoncé to Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton's surprise wasn't limited to just flowers. She also received a thoughtful note from the Grammy-winning artist. The note contained a message of thanks addressed to Guyton as "queen," expressing gratitude for "opening doors" for Beyoncé. It offered encouragement to "keep shining" and closed with love and respect from Beyoncé herself.

Guyton, speaking with PEOPLE, explained the challenges that come with unintentionally finding herself in an activist role within the country music industry. The acknowledgement and appreciation from Beyoncé regarding this aspect particularly resonated with her, especially considering the mental health toll it can take. Mickey Guyton explained,

"It was just really cool to be acknowledged. You don't realize how when you become an activist, which was never my intention, it comes with a price."

Guyton added that mental health can be a significant burden for those who find themselves advocating for change, and to have someone like Beyoncé acknowledge that and express gratitude "really, really meant a lot."

Guyton also spoke about her presence at the event honoring Blake Shelton. She expressed her admiration for Shelton, highlighting his impressive musical catalog and his importance to country music.

The evening also held a personal significance for Mickey Guyton as the event focused on finding a cure for brain disease. She shared that her grandmother suffered from dementia, making the cause particularly close to her heart. Guyton emphasized the difficulty of witnessing a loved one go through such an illness and the importance of finding a cure.

More about Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton, the future of country music, is catching attention with her distinct sound. Guyton, a Texas native, combines the sounds of country, pop, and R&B in her music.

For example, songs like Better Than You Left Me prove her skill, while Black Like Me shows her experience as a Black woman in the genre. Guyton's achievements are groundbreaking. She was the first Black woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the best country solo performance category for Black Like Me.