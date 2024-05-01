 "She literally shifting music": NLE Choppa weighs in on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, thanking her for inspiring him

NLE Choppa shared his opinion on Beyonce's latest album, Cowboy Carter on Saturday, April 27 on X (formerly Twitter). He thanked the singer for "shifting music".

In his X post, Choppa thanked Beyonce for inspiring him and "people who look like" him to "step outside the box" as an urban artist. He wrote:

"Beyoncé I just want to say, [I] appreciate the country album, she [is] literally shifting music… All the labels looking for country records because of the shift she’s started just by this album. And even inspiring me, people who look like me, to step outside the box as an urban artist."

Expand Tweet

On March 29, 2024, Beyonce released her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. It consists of 27 songs and is the singer's first country-inspired album.

The album included previously released singles Texas Hold 'Em and 16 carriages, alongside multiple collaborations with lesser-known Black artists like Linda Martell, Shaboozey, and Rumi Carter.

Fans agree with NLE Choppa as he praises Beyonce's new album Cowboy Carter

Following Choppa's post on X, several followers agreed with his opinion, praising Beyonce for her "ability to transcend genres". In response to NLE Choppa, one fan, @elzo1, wrote on X:

"Beyoncé's ability to transcend genres is truly remarkable. she continues to break barriers and inspire artists across all spectrums." a fan said.

Another fan, @dojo_black, praised how Choppa "actually gets it" by appreciating Beyonce. The comment read:

"I love how you appreciate Beyoncé and appreciate ART!! You actually get it.” another fan said.

Notably, Beyonce featured multiple lesser-known Black artists in Cowboy Carter. She featured Nigerian hip hop star Shaboozey in two songs in the album, Spaghettii and Sweet Honey Buckin.

The pop star reportedly featured Shaboozey in her album due to the country influences in his album, Cowboys Live Forever. After collaborating with Beyonce, Shaboozey made his Billboard Hot 100 debut with the song Spaghettii.

Speaking to Billboard about the making of Spaghettii, Shaboozey said:

“Everyone’s working at the same time and [in] different rooms, and I came in a couple of days and recorded some parts. [Beyoncé] heard them later and liked them. It’s cool how you don’t know until the last moment if your part made it or not.”

Apart from Shaboozey, Beyonce also collaborated with rising Black artist Tanner Adell for the cover of Blackbird by The Beatles in Cowboy Carter.

NLE Choppa was supposedly referring to her collaborations with such upcoming Black musicians when he mentioned Beyonce's ability to inspire "people who look like him" to become urban artists. NLE Choppa himself is a Black artist hailing from Memphis, Tennessee.

Sl*t Me Out becomes NLE Choppa's highest-grossing single till now

NLE Choppa's second studio album, Cottonwood 2, was released on April 14, 2023. The album included the single Sl*t Me Out, which became the rapper's highest charting number as of writing.

The rapper began his career in March 2018, with his first song No Love Anthem. He released the song under the pseudonym YNR Choppa. In July 2018, the rapper released his first mix tape, titled No Love The Takeover.

Choppa experienced a breakthrough moment in his career when he released the single Shotta Flow. The song's music video garnered 10 million views within a month and soon featured in the Billboard Hot 100 at the 96th position.

It later rose to the 36th place, leading Choppa to release a sequel to the song titled Shotta Flow 2. The rapper has released six sequels to the song, with the latest being Shotta Flow 7, released in December 2023.

NLE Choppa released his debut studio album, Top Shotta in August 2020 after releasing multiple songs from the album as singles before its release. His second studio album, Cottonwood 2, served as a sequel to the rapper's extended play, Cottonwood.

The rapper collaborated with multiple artists in Cottonwood 2, including Lola Brooke, Modesty, 2Rare, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, Queen Naija, and Rick Ross.