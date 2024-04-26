"I almost didn't think of the scale of it": Florence Welch says she didn't realize how popular Taylor Swift was when she recorded 'Florida!!!'

Florence Welch recently revealed she didn't realize the "scale" of her collaboration with Taylor Swift for the track Florida!!! in the popstar's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Speaking to British Vogue about her collaboration with Swift, she admitted that there's a "bigness" associated with Taylor Swift. She added:

"I almost didn’t think of the scale of it. There’s the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there’s the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth.”

The Florence and The Machines lead singer revealed that Swift came to her with "a concept and a story" which led to the making of Florida!!!. The singer further mentioned that the way the track was written was her "favorite way to start songwriting." She said:

“We had such a fun time. And then when it came out I was like, ‘Oh, s*it!’”

Welch was also asked if she would make a special appearance on stage in a live performance with Taylor Swift. The singer remained tight-lipped about it, saying it would "be a surprise" if she would be performing alongside the pop star.

Florence Welch is set to make her BBC Proms debut this year

Florence Welch revealed in her interview with British Vogue that she will be making her BBC Proms debut this year.

The singer will be supported by an orchestra at the London’s Royal Albert Hall and will perform numbers from her 2009 album Lungs. Her performance at the Proms will be her only UK performance this year.

Welch was in her "hibernation period" since the end of her Dance Fever tour last summer. However, she could not refuse when the offer to make her BBC Proms debut came to her.

“When [the invitation] came in, they were like, ‘We know you’re off, but would you…?’ and I was like, ‘Yes!’”

Welch also revealed that the "background to life" in her house is "classical music". Therefore, the invitation to perform at the BBC Proms is "special" for her. She said:

“I’m so honoured. The background to life in my house is classical music, and especially the more obscure things. So it’s a really exciting thing to be asked to do – the Proms is just so special."

The singer is eager to figure out which one of her old tracks from Lungs wouldn't be expected to work "orchestrally". Florence Welch is looking forward to testing out the “swampy, south London, guitar-y” numbers from the album, she revealed in her Vogue interview.

"‘Girl With One Eye’ and ‘My Boy Builds Coffins’ and ‘Kiss With a Fist’,” -- It’s actually the ones you’d think wouldn’t work orchestrally that I’m interested to figure out.”

Speaking of Lungs, Florence Welch said that when one is young, they are not aware of what they're doing or how it will be taken by the public, especially "as a young woman."

Welch mentioned it is easy to look back at one's work and find "the cracks". She mentioned:

"When you’re young you’re so unaware of what you’re doing, or where it will go or how it will last, or honestly, if it will be taken seriously – especially as a young woman. It’s so easy to go back and see the cracks in your work. You go back and think, urgh, I would have done this better, or I would have done that differently.”

Florence Welch further mentioned that it is a "sort of healing" to be able to go back and revisit her 2009 album from a "more established place".

Florence Welch gave "a lot of tips" to Jack Antonoff for writing a Broadway score

Jack Antonoff revealed to TIME that Florence Welch gave him "a lot of tips" on writing a Broadway score, ahead of his Broadway debut.

Antonoff is set to make his Broadway debut by composing the musical score for the modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet.

He told TIME that he spoke to Florence Welch for some tips, as she previously composed the score for The Great Gatsby, held at the American Repository Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

When asked to reveal further details about his conversation with Florence Welch, Antonoff said it was "private". However, the music composer revealed that Welch is "walking him through it."