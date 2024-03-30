Shaboozey is featured twice on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter: Everything to know about the hip-hop star

Hip-hop star Shaboozey featured in two tracks in Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, which was released on Friday, March 29, 2024. The hip-hop singer lent his voice to the tracks Spaghettii and Sweet Honey Buckiin.

The tracklist, released on Thursday, March 28, 2024, revealed her collaborations with multiple artists, including Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Willie Nelson.

Shaboozey, 28, is a Nigerian-American rapper and singer best known for blending the styles of hip-hop and country music. He has released two country albums, Lady Wrangler (2018) and Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die (2022).

Fans believe that Beyoncé brought him in as a crossover artist in Cowboy Carter due to his music in Cowboys Live Forever. He is one of the newer black artists to be featured in the album.

Born in Virginia, Shaboozey is a Nigerian-American musician best known for his work in country music. His single, Let It Burn, became a huge hit, garnering more than 8 million streams.

He has released two country albums, Lady Wrangler (2018) and Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die (2022). He also featured in the song Start A Riot alongside Duckwrth for the soundtrack of the 2018 film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

He also released two singles in February 2024, titled Anabelle and Vegas. The former features a blend of rock and country music, while the latter is a slow number tilting towards his country influence. His new album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, is scheduled to release on May 31, 2024.

The country artist featured in two songs in Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter. The first number, Spaghettii is a hip-hop song that rehashes DJ Dedé Mandrake’s Brazilian song Aquecimento – Vem Vem Vai Vai. He also featured in the track, Sweet Honey Buckiin.

Beyoncé collaborated with newer Black artists like Shaboozey and Tanner Adell in Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé first announced her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, on February 11, 2024, during a surprise Super Bowl commercial. She released an official tracklist on March 28, 2024, a day before the album's release. It is the second installment of a three-part series, which began with Renaissance in 2022 and she is yet to announce Act III.

Beyoncé reportedly began working on the three-act project after facing an incident where she did not feel "welcomed". The singer was allegedly referring to her performance at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards. Her performance received social media backlash for taking center stage in a country music event.

Beyoncé reportedly began working on Cowboy Carter five years ago and ventured into country music. She has always been vocal about the rights of Black artists and brought in newer Black musicians as crossover stars in her latest album.

She supposedly collaborated with country hip-hop star Shaboozey as he suited the country inspiration of her album and it also gave upcoming artists like him a bigger platform.

Beyoncé also collaborated with another upcoming Black musician, Tanner Adell for a cover of the iconic number, Blackbird by The Beatles. The song was respelled as Blackbiird in the album. She also featured Willie Jones in the song Ya Ya.

When Beyoncé released two singles from Cowboy Carter in February this year, Adell spoke about her desire to collaborate with Bey on X. Shortly after, she featured in Cowboy Carter.

“As one of the only black girls in country music scene, I hope Bey decides to sprinkle me with a dash of her magic for a collab," Adell said.

Shortly after announcing Act II: Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé released two singles from the album, 16 Carriages, and Texas Hold 'Em. Both the songs were received positively by listeners, while many saw it as the singer reclaiming the Black origins of country music.

Beyoncé created history when her single, Texas Hold 'Em hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. She became the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with the number.