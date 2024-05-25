How is Luxury Tax 50 affiliated with Travis Scott? Rapper reacts to Goosebumps singer's alleged brawl with Tyga at Cannes

Rappers Tyga and Travis Scott had been making headlines after TMZ reported that an altercation allegedly broke out between Scott and Alexander Edwards, Tyga's friend during an after-party at Cannes on May 23, 2024. This brawl led fans to speculate so much already. Meanwhile, on May 24, Luxury Tax 50, who is affiliated with Scott, posted on Instagram about this situation.

Luxury Tax, a rapper from Inglewood, was signed to Cactus Jack Records, which is Scott's record label. He gained recognition with his popular track Pints Bricks.

The news outlet further reported that Edwards allegedly began the scuffle which prompted Scott to shove him on the stage. While TMZ reported that even after the scuffle, Tyga and Edwards didn't seem much bothered, and added that Scott and Southside left the place after the situation calmed down, Luxury Tax claimed that Tyga ran away.

Luxury Tax 50, a rapper signed to Travis Scott's record label reacted to the recent brawl involving Scott and Tyga at Cannes

Amid several speculations surrounding the alleged brawl involving Travis Scott and Tyga, rapper Luxury Tax took to Instagram stories on May 24, 2024, and wrote,

"Tyga run faster then a jack rabbit."

This was in contrast to what was reported earlier about Tyga being unbothered about the entire situation. It was reported that the rapper stayed at the party till the end along with his friend Alexander Edwards.

Fans had expressed their opinions after Luxury Tax made this post on his story. One user wrote on X,

"Everybody want beef in 2024."

Another user wrote,

"Definitely wasn’t expecting a Tyga/Travis Scott beef in 2024"

One tweet read,

"They’re about to drag this beef. TMZ said it was Tyga’s people fighting & AE."

Another one mentioned,

"This how mfs who lost always play it… they run away n then go on internet n say the other guys ”ran” lmfao… reports literally say that Tyga entourage stayed at the party while Travis n Southside left immediately after the fight."

Many even believed that Tyga's team turned to TMZ to get the story flipped. It is now quite evident that the range of speculations have increased even more, with fans trying to conclude if Tyga ran away or if he stayed back along with Alexander Edwards, as claimed by TMZ.

No confirmation about the details of the fight, has been made by either Tyga or Travis Scott

Not much has been revealed about the alleged altercation. Fans have, however, speculated that the rappers were possibly fighting over Kylie Jenner. Both of them have dated Jenner in the past, with Travis Scott having two children with her.

TMZ, however, reported that Scott wasn't happy with his treatment at the afterparty. He allegedly didn't like being introduced alongside Tyga which then prompted him to snatch the mic off the host's hand. Shortly after this, Alexander Edwards jumped onto the scene and instigated the altercation.

A source exclusively told Page Six that amid the chaos, someone got hit by an ice bucket as well. The news outlet further reported that the altercation began at about 5 am local time when both Tyga and Travis Scott were around the DJ booth. Another source claimed,

"Travis was the aggressor. He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest."

Despite so many speculations, both rappers have not addressed the alleged brawl on an official basis.