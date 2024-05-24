"Were they fighting over Kylie?"— Internet reacts as alleged Tyga and Travis Scott fight video goes viral

In a recent viral video first reported by Hollywood Unlocked, Tyga and Travis Scott were captured allegedly fighting each other. The reason for the two rappers' alleged fight remains a mystery, and it has not been confirmed if either of them has been detained or not. The video is spreading like wildfire on the internet and fans are now looking for answers.

Amid this viral footage, it is worth noting that both the rappers had dated Kylie Jenner in the past. Fans have gone wild with their speculation which even includes Jenner allegedly being the reason behind the fight. A fan commented on Instagram,

"Were they fighting over Kylie?"

Netizens reacting to the viral video of Tyga And Travis Scott's alleged fight, (Image via Hollywood Unlocked/Instagram)

"n**gas fighting over Kylie whilst she is doing life with a white boy is diabolical," wrote yet another one.

Others mocked the unclear quality of the footage. A user wrote,

"No flash?? Y'll could've kept this in the drafts."

Someone wrote,

"Damn... I can't tell who is who. We need somebody to give us the news reporter update to see what was really goin on."

Another mocking comment read:

"Kylie telling Timothee he gotta fight the winner."

While netizens are coming up with speculations, no confirmation as to why they were in the apparent altercation, has been made as of now. It is also not clear as to where the said altercation happened, since none of the artists disclosed their location on social media platforms. However, some netizens speculate the video to be from the Cannes Festival.

Travis Scott and Tyga were allegedly fighting and netizens speculated if it was over Kylie Jenner

Tyga and Travis Scott were recently seen in an alleged altercation in a video that has been going viral. Since both the rappers have been in a romantic relationship with Kylie Jenner, fans are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged fight.

34-year-old Tyga reportedly dated Jenner when she was a teenager. Back in 2015, as soon as Jenner turned 18, the couple made their relationship official. However, they split in 2017, shortly after which Kylie was seen with Travis Scott at Coachella.

Scott had been her partner for a long time from 2017 to 2023, and they also have two children- Stormy and Aire, together. Jenner had seemingly moved on from both Scott and Tyga and is now reportedly with Timothée Chalamet.

As of now, it never seemed like the two rappers had any beef between them, leaving the netizens completely flustered after the alleged altercation.