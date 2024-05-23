“Evil character from lazy town”— Internet reacts as Timothée Chalamet joins Hollywood line-up at London's Madame Tussauds for the first time

Timothée Chalamet is the latest celebrity to be honored with his first ever wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds London. The museum unveiled their lastest creation on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in an Instagram post shared with the caption:

"The wait is over... TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET here from Friday 24.05.24."

The Lady Bird star's wax duplicate is dressed in a black head-to-toe Alexander McQueen ensemble, donated by the fashion house, and complemented with Alexander McQueen boots, gifted by the actor himself. Chalamet wore the outfit to the London premiere of the film Dune in 2021.

As with the wax sculptures before, internet users were quick to react to Timothée Chalamet's statue. Many expressed that it was an accurate copy of the actor, with one even commenting, "DOPPELGÄNGER." Netizens shared some humorous reactions to the latest addition at Madame Tussauds London. Here are some comments seen under @PopCrave's post about the same:

A number of fans were dissatisfied with how the statue was crafted.

"Looks like a new evil character from lazy town," one user quipped.

"He looks like if henry cavill had a botched facejob. i love henry cavill im saying he looks like henry cavill if he looked funny)," a netizen remarked.

"Jump scare," a netizen tweeted.

Others were pleased, claiming that the statue was "too accurate."

"It’s too much accurate, this much be witchcraft," another reacted.

"It’s giving .. if there was a 3rd Salvatore brother," wrote one.

In addition to the aforementioned reactions, many people agreed that the wax statue accurately represented Chalamet's real-life self.

"House of Wax," Hannah chimed in.

"club chalamet gonna steal this," commented another.

"We are honored to immortalize him in London," — Madame Tussauds London studio manager, about Timothée Chalamet

Madame Tussauds London had first announced the actor's scultpure on December 6, 2023, ahead of the premiere of Wonka. Along with the release, they shared a photo of sculptor Dave Burks "expertly crafting Chalamet’s trademark cheekbones in clay, the first stage of the figure’s creation."

Per a press release by the famous wax museum, Timothée Chalamets's figurine continues their "legacy of immortalizing the evolution of Hollywood’s standout talent throughout the decades."

It praised the American-French actor for his "openness, vulnerability, and playful approach to role picking, interviews, and fashion choices." The press release continued to describe that experts took nine months to complete the sculpture, stating:

"Our expert artists took nine months to create the figure, including meticulously sculpting his chiselled cheekbones and painstakingly inserting each individual strand of hair to craft his trademark luscious curls."

Chalamet began his acting career in 2012, appearing on the series Homeland. He gained international recognition for his work in the coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name in 2017.

He is credited with roles in hit movies like Little Women (2019), Dune (2021), and Wonka (2023). The actor boasts nominations for an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards, among others.

Madame Tussauds London studio manager, Jo Kinsey, explained that Timothée Chalamet defined the "new face of fame for Gen Z." Applauding his skills to portray a myriad of characters that are "inclusive, intimate, and vulnerable," Kinsey explained that the actor is "breaking expected societal norms" about what it means to be a male Hollywood star.

"We are honoured to immortalise him in London and to be the first to sculpt and style those famous cheekbones and curls. We can’t wait for fans to meet the figure; they will be queuing around the attraction for selfies!," he added.

Earlier this month, Madame Tussauds London was in the news for adding a baby crib to Justin Bieber's wax double. This was done following the singer's announcement that he and wife Hailey were expecting their first child.

Timothée Chalamet's wax sculpture is available for public viewing beginning Friday, May 24, 2024. His figure will join his Dune co-star Zendaya and Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.