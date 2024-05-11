Madame Tussauds London adds a baby carrier to Justin Bieber wax figure following the singer and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement

Madame Tussauds London added a baby carrier to Justin Bieber's wax figure following the pop singer's announcement of his wife Hailey's pregnancy. The new addition to the figurine comes after he took to his Instagram account to share the news on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The wax museum then shared a glimpse of the updated Bieber statue, which featured the artist with a gray baby carrier strapped to himself with a doll in pink socks. As per Entertainment Weekly, in a press release, a representative for Madame Tussauds explained that the carrier was "to help him get some all-important practice in ahead of the big arrival."

The wax museum shared a glimpse of the updated Bieber statue and congratulated the parents-to-be with the caption:

"Baby, Baby, Baby OH Congratulations @justinbieber and @haileybieber ! Thought we could help out."

Madame Tussauds celebrated Justin Bieber by unveiling other sculptures of him in the past

Justin Bieber and Hailey shared that they were expecting their first child together on Thursday. While the post did not have a caption, it featured a carousel of photos and videos of Hailey in a white lace dress, showing off her baby bump.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in 2018, and a year later they got married for the second time in front of family and friends, as per People. The photos from Thursday's post also saw the couple renewing their vows.

Earlier this year, Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveiled a new sculpture modeled after Justin Bieber to commemorate the Baby singer's milestone 30th birthday. The wax figure's outfit brought the artist's 2021 Peaches look to life as it saw him in a white beanie, an orange-pink ombre puffer jacket, neon-pink pants, and white sneakers. While unveiling the sculpture, the museum wrote on its site:

"Madame Tussauds locations worldwide have immortalized various stages of Bieber's illustrious career, allowing fans to relive iconic moments from his journey to superstardom."

The first time the museum unveiled the Canadian singer as a wax figure was in 2011 when Justin Bieber was just 17 years old. In 2016, he was again modeled into a sculpture by Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, this time showing off his muscles and tattoos.

As news of the couple's pregnancy surfaced online, their family members were quick to express their excitement. Hailey's uncle Billy Baldwin, who attended a screening at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw on Thursday, spoke to People as he called the parent's-to-be an "adorable couple." He added that there was "no higher calling than (the) responsibility" of becoming parents.

Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, was also thrilled with the news and took to her Instagram stories to announce she was going to be a grandma.

"So I have been waiting for this day. And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness. Okay, Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever, and I am so excited," she said.

This is not the first time the tourist attraction has altered its signature wax pieces in response to major news. Back in 2016, Angelina Jolie was separated from Brad Pitt's wax figure following their split.