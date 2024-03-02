"That’s Liam Payne": Madame Tussauds' new Justin Bieber wax figure for his 30th birthday leaves netizens confused

Famous wax museum, Madame Tussauds Hollywood, recently unveiled its latest addition to their collection, a wax figure of Justin Bieber, in honor of the singer's 30th birthday. The institution announced the news in an Instagram post shared on Friday, March 1, 2024, with the caption:

"Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday candles aren’t the only thing wax here. Bieber’s brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Send JB your birthday wishes below!"

The wax sculpture's ensemble is based on the pop musician's music video for his 2021 banger, Peaches. It includes a white beanie, an orange-pink ombre pudder jacket, neon-pink pants, and white sneakers. The museum also replicated his facial and neck tattoos.

However, not all were impressed with the result, with one even commenting that the statue looks more like former One Direction member, Liam Payne.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @bazIenka)

"Is AI making these?": Internet users left confused at Justin Bieber's new wax statue

As images of Justin Bieber's latest wax figure at Madame Tussauds went viral, netizens were left perplexed. Many stated it looked more like Liam Payne or David Beckham's child rather than the two-time Grammy-winning artist. Some even remarked that the museum's US team is not as good as the one in London.

Here are some comments seen on @PopCrave's post on X about the wax sculpture:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @inkednomalies)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @moon_beliefs)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @EvanKahn2)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @iam_camilla98)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @lolcitopp)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @plasticoddfsofa)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @kimmierendon)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @sector_xlxo)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @J_erbear321)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Funky86020252)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @nope_clips)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @4_yikes)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @barelyyalex)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Snshores)

This is not the first time Madame Tussauds has unveiled a Justin Bieber wax figure

Madame Tussauds has "immortalized various stages of Bieber’s illustrious career, allowing fans to relive iconic moments from his journey to superstardom," through their sculptures across their various locations in the US and the UK. In their press release about the one in Hollywood, the museum told KTLA:

"Clad in a replica puffer jacket and outfit reminiscent of the viral video, the figure exudes the same charm and charisma that have endeared Bieber to millions around the globe."

The first time the Stuck With U singer was modeled into a stature was back in 2011 when he was just 17. The museum's London location unveiled Bieber's figure complete with his signature swooping bangs. He was present at the curtain-drop ceremony.

In 2016, a wax sculpture of the Canadian Singer was again unveiled at Tussauds' Las Vegas location. This time, the sculpture was seen posing shirtless in leathery pants and jewelry, showing off his muscles and tattoos.