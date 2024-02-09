"That's Mariah Carey": Beyonce wax statue in Madame Tussauds Blackpool sparks massive trolling online

A new wax figure of Beyonce at Madame Tussauds Blackpool has caused a stir on social media. Unveiled alongside a statue of Lady Gaga, they were intended to honor the iconic singers, but it seems Queen Bey's likeness missed the mark.

The wax figure of Beyonce, dressed in one of her classic outfits and sporting her signature curls, seemed to have fans scratching their heads rather than reaching for their cameras.

Instead of seeing the Queen of Pop, many were quick to point out a resemblance to actress Leah Remini. This case of mistaken identity prompted a flood of humorous reactions online, with one user even jokingly dubbing the figure "Mariah Carey."

Madame Tussauds is no stranger to such mix-ups, with previous statues sparking comparisons to different celebrities. From Dwayne Johnson being likened to Vin Diesel to Lil Wayne questioning his own wax likeness.

Social media users share hilarious reactions to Beyonce wax statue in Madame Tussauds Blackpool

As internet users came across the picture of Beyonce's wax statue in Madame Tussauds Blackpool, they were left in utter shock. Several social media users pointed out that the statue does not have any similarity to Beyonce.

Moreover, others reacted to this by saying that it looks like the drag version of Queen Bee.

The launch of Beyonce's wax statue coincides with the success of her Renaissance album, which has dominated the charts for an impressive 52 weeks. Lady Gaga, on the other hand, teased her fans with hints of new music, adding to the excitement surrounding her wax figure's unveiling.

Janine Marshall, Head of Operations at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, expressed delight in adding Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to the museum's collection of A-list figures. Marshall praised the lifelike quality of the statues, crafted by a talented team of artists who invest hundreds of hours into each creation.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool offers visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with over 80 famous faces from various fields, including sports, entertainment, and music.

Beyonce set to launch a new hair care line

Other than the wax statue, Queen Bee is in the news because she is all set to launch her hair care line on February 20.

The Grammy-winning singer shared the news on Instagram with a video featuring old home movies from her mother's salon, Headliners, in Houston, Texas.

In the video, she can be seen as a child, wearing a pink tracksuit and helping out in the salon where she had her first job sweeping hair.

The video shows snippets of Queen Bee's childhood, including her mother, Tina Knowles, dressed up and waving to the camera. Queen Bee's caption for the video reads, "Hair is sacred," and she revealed the brand name for her hair care line, Cécred.

