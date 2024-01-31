Prose dry shampoo review for winter hair care: Application, price, and other details

Prose dry shampoo offers custom hair care solutions for tresses with one-of-a-kind needs. Because hair care is not a one-size-fits-all concept, personalized hair care brands such as Prose exist. Founded in 2017, Prose is a fully customized New York-based hair care line.

Hair type, scalp, and hair condition, as well as whether or not the hair is color-treated, all factor into a person's hair care regimen. Prose provides a comprehensive hair quiz subscribers have to complete, which takes into consideration the hair issues they have, location, and water type. Following this, the company sends custom formulas based on specific hair care needs.

As per their website:

“We start with micro details like hair thickness, condition, and texture, then move to the macro: the weather in your ZIP code, your workout routine, stress, level, diet, and more. If you’re Vegan, your Prose can be too.”

In terms of product types, Prose offers shampoos, conditioners, and various maintenance and styling products, including a dry shampoo.

Prose dry shampoo is currently available for $30 for a 1.4-ounce bottle on the official website, with 15% discounts for hair care subscriptions along with a free product for every 10 orders.

Prose dry shampoo: Key specifications and ingredients

Prose dry shampoo is a translucent powder dry shampoo to clean and refresh the roots in between washes while being gentle on the scalp, making it a convenient solution for winter hair care. This dry shampoo, like all Prose products, is custom-made based on how oily one's hair gets.

The full, detailed ingredient list and ingredient concentrations in the formulation vary from person to person. However, these are a few of the highlighted ingredients on Prose’s website.

Menthol: for freshness

for freshness Tapioca starch: for hair volume

for hair volume Witch hazel extract: for sebum control

for sebum control Tea tree oil: for scalp detox

for scalp detox Oat flour: for soothing irritated and itchy scalp

for soothing irritated and itchy scalp Binchotan charcoal: for scalp detox

for scalp detox White clay: for sebum control

for sebum control Aloe vera juice: for soothing sensitive and irritated scalp

Dry shampoo products contain no GMOs, parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, or phthalates and are always cruelty-free. The product can also be custom-made for anybody who desires a vegan dry shampoo or one that is scent-free or silicone-free.

But for those who do like fragrance in their hair care products, at the time of writing, one can choose from these Prose-recommended fragrances.

Palma: relaxing and woody scent with notes of orange, tea, and sandalwood

Corsica: fresh and aquatic aroma from Anjou pear, peony, and cedarwood

Prelude: floral and fresh fragrance with notes of rose, geranium, and blue irish

Oasis: floral and summery scent from jasmine, amber, and white peach

Arcadia: citrusy and woody fragrance from grapefruit, basil, and cedar

Meleni: fruity and tropical aroma with notes of mango, melon, and lush greens

How to get custom Prose dry shampoo

1. Take an online consultation

Prose’s custom hair care starts with an online consultation with in-depth questions about hair care needs, goals, and current regimens. It also takes into account one's lifestyle and environment to better understand what kind of care the hair needs.

2. Get custom formula

Prose creates a custom formula to support one’s unique hair care needs using different combinations of natural and synthetic ingredients.

3. Review custom formula

For any changes in hair care routines or if one isn’t too happy with the results, they can tweak current formulas through Prose’s review and refine feature.

How to use Prose dry shampoo?

Use Prose dry shampoo like any other dry shampoo to remove excess oil and dirt as well as combat the dryness and frizz that come with cold winter weather. Spray it directly onto the roots in parted sections of the hair, then brush or blow-out any excess and style the hair as desired.

For an extra boost of volume, apply Prose dry shampoo and let it sit on the hair for one minute. Flip the hair upside down while massaging the scalp and lifting the roots using the fingers. Give the lengths a little tousle to add body for voluminous hair.

Personalization is where Prose wins, and because they are truly a custom-made personal service, there’s a big chance that one’s specific formula can address their hair concerns.

For that same reason, technically anyone can benefit from Prose dry shampoo.

