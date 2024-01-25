How to use rosemary water spray for hair growth: 7 products explored

Rosemary water spray is a natural hair care item that is generating a lot of buzz. This natural alternative has notable hair growth benefits and has been used in traditional medicine for decades. TikTok views for the hashtag #rosemarywater have already reached a staggering 1.3 billion, with users raving about its benefits, from hair growth to regrowth and dandruff-busting effects.

But is rosemary water spray worth the hype? Let’s explore the science behind it and the best products to grow healthier, longer hair.

Using rosemary water spray for hair growth

Rosemary’s therapeutic benefits stem from the antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory activities of its compounds — flavonoids, terpenes, oleanolic acid, carnosic acid, and carnosol.

For anybody who wants to take advantage of the herb’s hair benefits, rosemary water is one way to do it. Here's how to use it for best results:

Part hair using a comb and spritz the rosemary water directly on your scalp. Massage the solution into the skin using your hands or a scalp massager for a minute or so. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before rinsing and styling your hair as usual. Another option is to use rosemary water as a leave-in treatment at night, giving the herb water more time to work its benefits.

7 best rosemary water spray products to try for hair growth

1. Everyday Beauty Rosemary Hydrosol

Anybody dealing with thin hair can take advantage of the one-ingredient formula of Everyday Beauty’s Rosemary Hydrosol. Made with 100% pure and all-natural rosemary water, the product only provides what the hair and scalp need to boost hair growth, nothing more.

A vegan, alcohol-free, and sulfate-free formulation makes the rosemary hydrosol safe to use on all hair types.

Price: $15.99 (Amazon)

2. Aromatica Rosemary Root Enhancer

Formulated to address the root of hair loss, the Aromatica Rosemary Root Enhancer is a nourishing tonic to support a healthy scalp and strong hair.

The non-greasy formulation makes the rosemary water spray suitable to use repeatedly for extra nourishment, giving sensitive scalp and thin hair the healthy boost they need.

Price: $17.84 (Amazon)

3. Lockology Rosemary Water Spray

The Lockology Rosemary Water Spray is for anybody desiring a three-in-one rosemary water spray that moisturizes, hydrates, and deodorizes the hair and scalp. It features an infusion of two natural constituents of strong, healthy hair —rosemary water and D-Panthenol (Vitamin B5).

Formulated with 97% all-natural ingredients, the product is suitable for all hair types, including dreadlocks.

Price: $16.95 (Amazon)

4. Bloom Health Goods Rice Water and Rosemary Spray

Formulated for dry, oily, flaky, thinning, and damaged hair types, Bloom Health Goods packed this made-for-all-hair-types spray with two hair-nourishing ingredients — rice water and rosemary water.

Blended, these ingredients provide hair nutrients like inositol that reduce excessive hair shedding and strengthen hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth.

Price: $20 (Amazon)

5. As I Am Rosemary Water

Four core ingredients make As I Am’s Rosemary Water among the best rosemary water sprays for hair growth — rosemary oil that strengthens roots, peppermint oil that refreshes the scalp, melatonin that reduces hair loss, and copper tripeptide that stimulates growth. Blended, these ingredients contribute to fuller, silky, soft hair.

Price: $9.99 (As I Am official website)

6. Camille Rose Rosemary Water Strengthening Mist

Camille Rose’s Rosemary Water Strengthening Mist features pure rosemary leaf oil crafted to stimulate hair follicles and decrease scalp inflammation.

Complementing the rosemary water’s hair-growing benefits are horsetail leaf extract, yucca leaf extract, and peppermint oil. These ingredients build elasticity and neutralize free radicals, leaving the hair more resilient to split ends and breakage. In addition, the essential oil-scented formulation leaves the hair smelling amazing.

Price: $9.99 (Amazon)

7. Existing Beauty Rosemary and Rice Water Spray

The combination of rosemary oil and rice extract in this product leaves hair strong and supports healthy growth.

Enriched with biotin, Existing Beauty’s Rosemary and Rice Water Spray gives hair a layer of defense from damage due to daily styling, hair dyes, sun, and pollution. Its non-greasy and quick-absorbing formula means it doesn't weigh down hair or leave any residue.

Price: $14.99 (Amazon)

Applying rosemary water spray the right way is key for optimal hair-growing benefits. Scalp and hair root application is best as it’s where rosemary exerts its hair growth effects.

Additionally, possible irritation can be avoided by doing a patch test first. Since rosemary is natural, some skin types may be more sensitive to it than others.

