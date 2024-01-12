10 Best Korean hair dyes that are safe and gentle

Achieving hair color goals without drying or damaging the hair is possible with the best Korean hair dyes. Drawing from K-beauty, there are options to achieve beauty without toxic ingredients.

Korean hair colors come in a wide range of shades, but most importantly, they have gentle formulas that make them safe for the hair. Along with gentle formulations, the best Korean hair dyes are infused with hair-loving ingredients to nourish the hair—aloe vera, olive oil, rosemary extract, and cocoa butter, to name a few.

Whether hair enthusiasts want to cover gray hair or switch things up from boring shades, these best Korean hair dyes will help them make a bold statement while keeping their hair shiny and healthy.

10 Best Korean hair dyes

1. ETUDE Two-Tone Treatment Hair Color

Get vivid temporary hair color while keeping the hair nourished with ETUDE Two-Tone Treatment Hair Color. In addition, hair nutrition is provided to give locks a vivid boost, thanks to five nourishing ingredients: macadamia seed oil, palm seed butter, cocoa seed butter, flaxseed oil, and baobab seed oil.

The product is available on Amazon for $18.

2. Mise En Scene Hello Bubble At-Home Color

The foam dye is ideal for anyone desiring the best Korean hair dyes free of harmful chemicals like ammonia. Besides its gentle, ammonia-free formulation, it also works as a hair ampoule, protecting the hair while coloring, giving it a freshly-colored silky, smooth, and fragrant finish.

It retails for $17.25 on Amazon.

3. Aprilskin Turn-Up Color Treatment

A multi-tasking product, Turn-Up Color Treatment by Aprilskin is a hair dye and hair treatment in one. With eight different colors to choose from, including pastel shades, this hair treatment product is for anyone looking for the best Korean hair dyes for vivid colors.

Moreover, 20 kinds of herb extracts lend their nourishing effects, ensuring the hair stays lustrous and without damage. It retails for $11 on the official website.

4. LG ReEn Oriental Cream Hair Dye

LG ReEn Oriental Cream Hair Dye (Image via Watsons)

A 3-pack hair dye treatment, it has everything one needs to color and pamper the hair at the same time. Key ingredients like Sophora flavescens, weeping horse chestnut extract, and chameleon plant extract strengthen the hair from the roots and promote hair growth.

In addition, quercetin, cinnamon, safflower, and gardening lend their hair-loving benefits to keep tresses glossy and luxurious. Amazon sells the hair dye for $18.45.

5. Dongsung Seven Eight Hair Dye

Three key hair ingredients make this hair dye by Dongsung Seven Eight one of the best Korean hair colors: Tahitian black pearl extracts, Vitamin C derivative, and a sunblock agent. Besides covering graying hair with flattering colors, the ingredient blend ensures the hair is bouncy, shiny, smooth, and UV-damage protected.

It retails for $5.99 on the official website.

6. Liese Kao Creamy Bubble Hair Color

Formulated with 100% organic pigment, the soft foaming hair dye set has everything one needs to achieve beautifully-colored hair. In addition, hair nourishment is provided with ingredients like royal jelly extract and amino acids, protecting the hair during the dyeing process and leaving it silky and glossy afterward.

It is available on Amazon for $9.99.

7. EZN Shaking Pudding Hair Color

EZN Shaking Pudding Hair Color is for anyone wanting the best Korean hair dyes free of ammonia and containing nutrient-rich ingredients. A unique pudding texture ensures the hair dye adheres to every strand, while the blend of olive oil, avocado extracts, and camellia oil boosts hair health, combats hair frizz, and prevents breakage.

It is available for $15.99 on Amazon.

8. Herb Speedy Hair Color Cream

Vegan, PPD-free, and hypoallergenic, this hair color cream delivers a vibrant, friendly, and nourishing color to the scalp and hair. Unlike other hair colors, the product ensures speedy results in just 20 minutes and comes with a patented sunscreen agent to avoid color fading.

It is available for $16.99 on Amazon.

9. Daeng Gi Meo Ri Medicinal Herb Hair Color

Daeng Gi Meo Ri Medicinal Hair Color (Image via iHerb)

Consider Daeng Gi Meo Ri Herb Hair Color for anyone looking for a hair dye free of paraphenylenediamine, a known allergen and skin irritant. Formulated with 50% herbal extracts, the ammonia-free hair color can effectively cover gray hair while preserving hair and scalp health.

Amazon sells the product for $15.99.

10. Somang Clinic Hair Color

Somang Clinic Hair Color (Image via Amazon)

Get natural-looking hair that stands out even with sensitive skin with the hypoallergenic hair color by Somang Clinic. Enriched with 1,200 mg of keratin, it protects the hair from damage. In addition, ceramides in the formulation provide hair with moisture, while the Glycyrrhiza extract helps with hair growth.

It is available for $16.99 on Amazon.

These are the best Korean hair dyes that are gentle and safe for the hair. They don’t contain harmful chemicals but are infused with nourishing ingredients.

However, the one drawback with Korean hair dyes is that the color may fade after 10-12 washes. Still, without any toxic ingredients that can damage the hair, these best Korean hair dyes are worth considering for anyone who wants to experiment with different hair colors most safely and gently possible.