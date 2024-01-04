7 DIY coffee hair masks for healthier, shinier hair

DIY coffee hair masks can be an incredible way to pamper the hair at home. While the benefits of coffee for the skin are well-known, it also has several positive effects on the hair.

When mixed with other hair care ingredients, coffee can revive and revitalize the hair. It acts as a natural conditioner, detangling hair and restoring softness and shine to lifeless, dry hair. Meanwhile, the caffeine in coffee stimulates hair follicles and supports quick hair growth.

In addition, coffee powder can act as a fantastic physical exfoliator. When the scalp feels greasy, using DIY coffee hair masks as a scrub can remove dead skin cells, leaving a fresh, clean scalp.

7 DIY coffee hair masks to try at home for soft, healthier, and shinier hair

1) Coffee and coconut oil hair mask

Brewed coffee powder helps stimulate healthy hair growth. It also supports blood circulation in the scalp. Meanwhile, adding coconut oil helps hydrate and moisturize the scalp, making this one of the best DIY coffee hair masks.

How to make: Heat ¼ cup of coconut oil with a teaspoon of coffee powder or ground coffee. Brew at a low temperature while continuously stirring the mixture so it doesn't burn. Once done, sieve the mixture and apply it to the hair once a week before using shampoo.

2) Coffee and egg yolk hair mask

This hair mask can restore dull and damaged hair. In addition to the conditioning benefits that coffee offers, egg yolk is rich in vitamins, lectin, sodium, and iron, which all help deal with an oily scalp and restore brittle hair.

How to make: To make this nourishing coffee hair mask, combine one egg yolk and a tablespoon of coffee powder to create a paste. Apply it on the scalp and hair and massage for at about five minutes before washing it off with shampoo.

3) Coffee and yogurt hair mask

Coffee cleanses and exfoliates the scalp while yogurt provides deep conditioning and helps tame frizz. Together, they create one of the simplest but most effective DIY coffee hair masks for soft and silky hair.

How to make: To make this hair mask, combine a tablespoon of coffee powder with a cup of plain yogurt. Mix well, apply it on the hair, and let it sit for 30-40 minutes before rinsing.

4) Coffee, honey, and olive oil hair mask

This is one of the easiest DIY coffee hair masks for lustrous locks, especially for those who have dull and dry hair. Coffee, honey, and olive oil provide deep moisturizing properties for the scalp and hair.

How to make: Combine one tablespoon each of coffee powder, olive oil, and honey. Apply the hair mask from the hair roots to the tips. Let it sit for 30 minutes before washing the hair with shampoo.

5) Coffee, lemon, and cinnamon hair mask

This hair mask conditions the hair and acts like a natural hair dye. Adding cinnamon to the mixture also helps stimulate the scalp to support hair growth.

How to make: Mix one tablespoon of coffee powder, a pinch of cinnamon, and lemon juice. Apply the paste to damp or wet hair, making sure it does not touch the scalp to avoid potential irritation from the lemon. Let it sit for at least an hour before washing off the paste with water and shampoo.

6) Coffee and castor oil hair mask

This hair mask offers the exfoliating and detoxifying effects of coffee. Meanwhile, castor oil is known for adding shine to the hair. It is one of the best DIY coffee hair masks to achieve a healthy, glossy mane.

How to make: Make a paste with coffee powder and castor oil. Apply it to the scalp and hair, including the roots. Wait at least 10 minutes before rinsing the paste off with shampoo.

7) Coffee and sugar hair mask

A mixture of coffee and sugar creates an effective hair mask that can stimulate hair follicles and support hair growth. When used as a scrub, these ingredients also work as natural exfoliators.

How to make: To make this hair mask, combine granulated sugar and coffee grounds. Use it as a scrub by gently massaging the mixture into the scalp for at least five minutes. Leave it for around 30 minutes before washing it off.

Coffee is an ingredient that can take one's hair care routine to the next level. The aforementioned DIY coffee hair masks can work wonders for the hair by helping remove dead skin cells and excess sebum, strengthening hair roots, and promoting hair growth.