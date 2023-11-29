10 best hair masks for bleached hair to reduce damage 

Hair masks for bleached hair are a great way to lessen the damage that the bleaching process causes. These hair masks are specifically designed to nourish and repair the hair, providing much-needed hydration and strengthening properties. By using hair masks regularly, a beauty enthusiast can help restore the moisture balance in their hair, as bleaching tends to strip away natural oils, leaving the hair dry and brittle.

Hair masks often contain ingredients such as argan oil, coconut oil, shea butter, and keratin, which work together to deeply condition and repair damaged strands. Additionally, hair masks for bleached hair can also help to prevent further breakage and split ends, leaving one's hair feeling soft, smooth, and more manageable.

Top 10 hair masks for bleached hair: Bellisso, Artnaturals, Truss, and more.

Over-bleaching hair can cause dryness, breakage, and brittleness from harsh chemicals. Yet, using hair masks in a beauty routine can nourish and hydrate strands. These hair masks deeply penetrate, providing nutrients and moisture to repair and strengthen hair. They replenish lost moisture, and smooth cuticles, and restore depleted natural oils after bleaching.

Here are the top 10 hair masks specifically formulated for bleached hair to improve the health, appearance, and manageability of the hair while reducing damage.

1) Bellisso Purple Hair Mask

Bellisso Purple Hair Mask (Image via Amazon.com)

The Bellisso Purple Hair Mask eliminates brassiness and yellow tones, preserving cool blonde shades. It contains nourishing herbal extracts like Moroccan argan oil and rosemary leaf to moisturize the hair. Besides, it deeply penetrates, hydrates, repairs, balances brassy tones, and enhances shine.

Priced at $9.99 on Amazon, it also enhances bleached hair, and vitality, and revitalizes dull or damaged hair.

2) Artnaturals Purple Hair Mask

Artnaturals Purple Hair Mask (Image via Amazon.com)

The Artnaturals Purple Hair Mask safeguards hair color from fading by absorbing UV rays. It boosts shine and brightens highlighted hair by eliminating yellow tones and brassiness from sun damage. It nourishes and hydrates dull, damaged hair, enhancing its texture. Moreover, it fortifies hair, stimulates the scalp, and combats thinning, fostering healthy growth.

Priced at $14.95 on Amazon, this formula also improves hair elasticity, resulting in healthy, shiny, and fresh-looking hair.

3) Truss Blond Mask

Truss Blond Mask (Image via Amazon.com)

Truss's Blond Mask restores and repairs hair with powerful vitamins and oils. This mask combats yellow and orange tones in bleached hair, reduces brassiness, and offers restorative care. It contains vitamins E and F, along with wheat germ oil, which repair damaged cuticles and shield against heat, UV rays, color treatments, blow dryers, and curling irons. Further, its Bio-Affinity Complex repairs heat-damaged hair cuticles.

Priced at $23.96 on Amazon, this mask also enhances lipids, amino acids, and proteins in the hair.

4) Redken Blondage Express Anti-Brass Hair Mask

Redken Blondage Express Anti-Brass Hair Mask (Image via Amazon.com)

The Redken Blondage Express Anti-Brass Hair Mask is a professional-grade treatment for blonde hair. It neutralizes brassy tones, enhances vibrancy, and improves shine. Infused with ultra-violet pigments and wheat protein, it restores and maintains the shine of blonde and highlighted hair. This protein treatment is remarkable for bleached hair.

Available on Amazon for $31, its advanced formula enriched with citric acid balances pH levels and promotes healthy growth, resulting in thick hair.

5) Royal Formula Professional Series Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Royal Formula Professional Series Coconut Oil Hair Mask (Image via Amazon.com)

This coconut oil hair mask rapidly moisturizes hair that is dry and fragile. This powerful mask has been tested and proven to nourish and fortify your hair. It enhances shine and combats frizz. Its silk proteins and pro-vitamin B5 deeply penetrate and rejuvenate the hair. Additionally, this mask stimulates hair growth and revitalizes the hair shaft.

Compatible with all hair types, this vegan hair mask, available on Amazon for $19.95, is devoid of parabens, sulfates, and sodium.

6) Latrop Hair Bond Repair Mask

Latrop Hair Bond Repair Mask (Image via Amazon.com)

The Hair Bond Repair Mask by Latrop is designed to treat dry and damaged hair. It repairs the structural bond in chemically treated and thermally damaged hair. This mask is specifically curated for bleached hair, reconstructing the hair shaft after damaging treatments.

Available on Amazon for $17.97, this vegan hair mask is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

7) Bleach London Reincarnation Mask

The Reincarnation Mask from Bleach London moisturizes and restores hair's lost moisture. It enhances hair elasticity and repairs internal hair damage. This powerful mask contains microwheat proteins and sunflower seed extracts to strengthen hair. It boosts hair shine and maintains vibrant hair color.

Bleach London Reincarnation Mask (Image via Amazon.com)

Sold for $15.26 on Amazon, it effectively treats dry and brittle hair. Scientifically proven to reduce breakage by 68%.

8) Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask

Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask (Image via Amazon.com)

The Purple Hair Mask by Bold Uniq is a deep conditioning mask that revitalizes blonde hair, removing and toning brassiness and yellow tones. The natural oils offer intense moisturization, nourishment, and strength, repairing dry and brittle hair. It also protects from thermal and UV damage, with its violet pigments neutralizing brassy tones and improving hair color.

Priced at $27.95 on Amazon, it is free of parabens and sulfates and is vegan and cruelty-free.

9) Fonola Free No Yellow Mask

Fonola Free No Yellow Mask (Image via Amazon.com)

Fonola's hair mask is perfect for light, gray, and discolored hair. Its acidic pH seals hair cuticles and forms a protective layer. The unique conditioning formula enhances hair color. Enriched with a hypoallergenic tiare flower, it nourishes and seals hair cuticles. This violet-pigmented mask leaves hair shiny, soft, and silky while providing optimal results without removing natural hair moisture.

Available for $12.99 on Amazon, this vegan hair mask is sulfate, silicone, and paraben-free.

10) Kerastase Paris Blond Absolu Masque Violet

Kerastase Paris Blond Absolu Masque Violet (Image via Amazon.com)

The Kerastase Paris Blond Absolu Masque is a great option for enhancing hair health, particularly for those with bleached, colored, or highlighted hair. It contains hyaluronic acid, which strengthens and fixes hair damage internally. This hair mask combats brassy and yellow tones in blonde hair.

Using this hair mask regularly, priced at $38.17 on Amazon, nourishes hair fibers and cuticles while ensuring consistent porosity.

Including these 10 hair masks in a beauty enthusiast's hair care regimen can greatly enhance the overall health and look of their bleached hair. These hair masks are available for purchase on official websites or e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.