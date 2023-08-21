Applying Bleach on Hair Might Lead To Baldness: Here’s How

People use bleach on hair for several aesthetic reasons, often to attain a different and charismatic look. Little do they know about the potential dangers listed on the labels of the bleach products. While they can provide you with the look you desire, there is a lot you may be unknowingly sacrificing in the process.

There is nothing new about the use of chemicals in such products, the harmful components that have the capability of damaging the hair to such an extent that it might be impossible to get the actual hair texture back. In fact, even research has shed light on the issue, establishing how bleach may cause harm to your hair.

Using bleach on hair can harm the health of your scalp, which, in turn, will lead to severe skin problems that might need professional help to alleviate. You should be aware of the dangers of the products as you are trusting them with the health of your hair.

Is Using Bleach on Hair Safe?

Bleach on hair (Image via Getty Images)

The application of bleach on hair carries inherent risks. This is primarily due to the composition of bleach, which predominantly consists of hydrogen peroxide. Its mode of action involves an oxidative process that breaks down the hair's natural pigments, thereby compromising the structural integrity of the hair's protein.

Consequently, the hair becomes more porous and prone to damage. Additionally, bleach formulations often contain ammonia, a compound that can provoke scalp irritation and, in certain instances, induce allergic reactions.

What Are the Side Effects of Bleaching Hair?

Hair damage: Hair damage is a common outcome of applying bleach on hair, primarily due to the breakdown of keratin, the hair's protein, leading to dryness, brittleness, and increased susceptibility to breakage and split ends.

Dryness and frizz: Hair subjected to bleach often experiences heightened dryness, resulting in frizz and a diminished shine, necessitating extra care and moisturizing to maintain its overall health and appearance.

Scalp irritation: Scalp irritation can arise from the chemicals present in bleach, such as ammonia and hydrogen peroxide, potentially causing redness, itching, or burning sensations. In severe instances, this irritation can become pronounced.

Allergic reactions: Some individuals may manifest allergic responses to bleach components, leading to more severe skin reactions like contact dermatitis or hives. Conducting a patch test before full application is advisable to identify potential allergies.

Uneven color: In cases of uneven bleach application, the hair can exhibit irregular coloration, with certain areas appearing lighter than others. This issue becomes particularly pertinent when striving for intricate coloring techniques.

Breakage: Excessive bleaching or prolonged exposure to bleach on hair can result in hair that is overly damaged and predisposed to breakage, potentially resulting in substantial hair loss.

Color fading: Bleached hair may experience accelerated color fading, necessitating diligent maintenance with color-safe products and UV protection to prolong color vibrancy.

Texture changes: Bleaching has the capacity to modify hair texture, giving rise to a coarser or rougher feel.

Regrowth: As the hair continues to grow, the natural color at the roots becomes apparent, often necessitating touch-ups to maintain a consistent color appearance.

Bleaching (Image via Getty Images)

Difficulty reverting to natural color: Returning to one's natural hair color after extensive bleaching can be challenging, often requiring additional chemical treatments or the gradual process of growing out the bleached hair.

Can Bleaching Hair Lead To Balding?

The use of hair bleach can potentially be linked to hair loss, largely owing to the detrimental impact of its chemical components. Comprising hydrogen peroxide and ammonia, hair bleach disrupts the hair's protein structure, rendering it fragile and susceptible to breakage.

When bleaching sessions are frequent or prolonged, hair loss can become a significant concern as weakened strands tend to snap off. Furthermore, the scalp irritation resulting from these chemicals can interfere with hair follicle function, impeding their capacity to generate new hair.

Bleaching (Image via Getty Images)

While bleaching alone may not directly induce baldness, in conjunction with other damaging practices or when hair is already compromised, it can contribute to gradual thinning and eventual balding.

Now that you know about the potential side effects of applying bleach on hair, you can surely take a decision before applying it again on your precious hair. The link between bleaching hair and balding should be a signal for everyone to use them in moderation.