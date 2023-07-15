Hydrogen peroxide: An effective solution for ear wax removal

Hydrogen peroxide has been used for the purpose of removing stubborn wax from the ears. Ear wax is a natural substance produced by the glands in human ears that plays a vital role in protecting the ear canal from dust, debris, and bacteria. However, an excessive buildup of ear wax can lead to discomfort, hearing problems, and even ear infections.

Therefore, the removal of cerumen becomes mandatory and one of the most used methods requires the use of hydrogen peroxide, which is a chemical compound with the formula H2O2. In appearance, it is a pale blue liquid but colorless in a diluted form and is usually used as a disinfectant, antiseptic, and bleaching agent.

How does hydrogen peroxide work for ear wax removal?

Ear wax removal (Image via Getty Images)

The compound helps in ear wax removal by breaking down the wax and facilitating its removal from the ear canal. When H2O2 comes in contact with ear wax, it releases oxygen bubbles, causing a foaming action that helps to soften and dislodge the ear wax, making it easier to remove.

When there is an overproduction of ear wax or an inability for it to naturally migrate out of the ear canal, it leads to a buildup, which can result in symptoms like earache, hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), dizziness, and a feeling of fullness in the ear. So H2O2 stands to be the savior in the situation.

Is it safe to remove ear wax with hydrogen peroxide?

Choose the right concentration: Use a 3% hydrogen peroxide solution specifically meant for medical use. Do not use higher concentrations, as they can be harsh and cause irritation. Consult a healthcare professional: If you have a history of ear problems, a perforated eardrum, or any concerns about using H2O2, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional before proceeding. Follow the instructions: Use a dropper to instil a few drops of H2O2 into the affected ear. Keep your head tilted to allow the solution to penetrate the ear canal for a few minutes. Then, tilt your head in the opposite direction to let the solution drain out. Avoid inserting any objects into the ear canal to prevent injury. Observe for adverse reactions: While rare, some individuals may experience temporary discomfort, irritation, or dryness of the ear after using H2O2. If you experience any adverse effects, discontinue use and consult a healthcare professional.

Precautions and safety measures

H2O2 (Image via Getty Images)

While hydrogen peroxide can be an effective solution for ear wax removal, it is important to use it with caution. As mentioned above, only three percent of H2O2 solution is specifically meant for medical use, and people with a perforated eardrum or a history of ear problems should really avoid using it.

The compound is commonly available in different concentrations, such as three percent, which is considered to be the household strength or higher concentrations for industrial use. Consulting a healthcare professional becomes mandatory if the individual experiences severe pain, bleeding, or worsening symptoms after using the compound.

How to remove ear wax? Step-by-step guide

Tilt your head to the side, with the affected ear facing upward. Using a dropper, carefully instill a few drops of hydrogen peroxide into the ear canal. Maintain the same position for about 5 minutes to allow the hydrogen peroxide to penetrate and soften the ear wax. After 5 minutes, tilt your head in the opposite direction to allow the solution to drain out. Gently clean the outer part of the ear with a clean cloth or tissue. Avoid inserting any objects into the ear canal. Repeat the process for the other ear if necessary.

Ear wax removal (Image via Getty Images)

If you don't want to use H2O2 to remove ear wax, these are the alternative approaches you can try out:

Ear drops: Over-the-counter ear drops designed specifically for ear wax removal can be used as an alternative to hydrogen peroxide.

Over-the-counter ear drops designed specifically for ear wax removal can be used as an alternative to hydrogen peroxide. Ear irrigation: This method involves using a syringe or a specialized ear irrigation kit to flush out the ear wax with warm water.