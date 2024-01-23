7 Best Japanese shampoos for silky soft hair

The best Japanese shampoos are uniquely formulated to bring nourishment to damaged hair from frequent use of chemicals and heat or pollution, making way for bouncier, silky, soft hair.

One can find Japanese shampoos formulated with hair and scalp-satisfying ingredients to suit different hair needs. Two familiar ingredients found in these shampoos are keratin and glycerin—keratin for restoring and softening hair and pure glycerin for moisturizing hair and scalp.

For anybody wanting to switch their current shampoo with the best Japanese shampoos for silky soft hair, here are a few products that can transform your hair care routine.

7 Best Japanese shampoos to nourish your tresses

1) TSUBAKI Premium Moist and Repair Shampoo

One can enjoy the feel of soft and voluminous hair with the moisture-rich formula of TSUBAKI’s Premium Moist and Repair Shampoo, which is considered best for bringing silky softness to damaged hair.

Golden repair ingredients like royal jelly and camellia oil allow for maximum manageable hair. Meanwhile, hair-nourishing squalane provides luster, revitalizing even the most damaged hair.

Price: $19 (Amazon)

2) Moist Diane Extra Moist and Shine Shampoo

When the hair needs more attention, the extra moist formulation of Moist Diane’s Extra Moist and Shine Shampoo can be one of the best options available. Packed with plant-based oil and extracts, it’s for anybody searching for the best Japanese shampoos to obtain hydrated, smooth, and shiny tresses.

It gives the hair the care it needs, utilizing three well-known hair-nourishing ingredients—coconut oil, marula oil, and cupuacu butter.

Price: $12.99 (Amazon)

3) MyKirei By Kao Nourishing Shampoo

A product that moisturizes hair from roots to ends, MyKirei By Kao’s Nourishing Shampoo is for anybody desiring the best Japanese shampoos for silky smooth hair. An infusion of rice water and Japanese TSUBAKI extract powers the shampoo with illicit acid, glycerides, vitamins, and proteins, leaving the hair cleansed, soft, and silky.

The ultra-gentle shampoo formulation also makes it suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone scalps.

Price: $18 (MyKirei official website)

4) ViCREA &honey Deep Moist Shampoo

ViCREA’s &honey series features the nourishing effects of pure honey for hair, bringing even the driest hair to life. Formulated with a unique fusion of 50% manual honey, 30% acacia honey, and 20% raw honey, one can expect moisturized hair with a silky smooth finish from the &honey Deep Moist Shampoo.

Adding to that is 100% Moroccan argan oil, further moisturizing the hair for extra silkiness.

Price: $29.99 (Amazon)

5) Oshima TSUBAKI Camellia Premium Shampoo

Camellia-derived components allow for maximum hair nutrition, making the Oshima TSUBAKI Premium Shampoo among the best Japanese shampoos for silky, smooth hair.

Camellia plant essences—Camellia oil as a protective agent, Camellia ceramide for repair, and blended Camellia flower and leaf extracts for moisture—bring moisturized scalp and silky, tangle-free hair.

Price: $16.99 (Amazon)

6) ROYD Dyed Hair Shampoo

Colored hair fades over time, leaving yellowish, dry, and lifeless hair. To keep dyed hair vibrant and silky smooth for a long time, this Japanese hair shampoo is specially formulated for color-treated hair.

As an after-care shampoo, it keeps hair and scalp squeaky clean while providing rich moisture to damaged hair after the coloring process.

Price: $28.99 (Amazon)

7) Kumano Yushi Horse Oil Shampoo

Looking for the best Japanese shampoos to give damaged hair a beautiful silky smooth finish? Natural oils from horses packed in Kumano Yushi’s Horse Oil Shampoo can transform even the driest, dullest hair. It is best known for its deep-penetrating nourishment, horse oil repairs damaged hair quality from the roots to the tips, boosting overall scalp health conditions.

Because it’s a non-silicone shampoo, it’s gentle on the scalp and hair, which is best for sensitive and irritated scalps.

Price: $29.88 (Amazon)

When picking the best Japanese shampoos for silky soft hair, choose one according to hair types and concerns.

Oily hair types require a balanced formula with little moisturizer, while dry and damaged hair is better suited for rich Japanese shampoos with hair-protecting ingredients like dimethicone. Meanwhile, dyed hair can benefit from moisturizers and proteins that can help reverse the damage.

