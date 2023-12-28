5 DIY dry shampoos for women for a voluminous and thick mane

DIY dry shampoos are completely natural and easy to make as they can be prepared with ingredients easily found in the kitchen. They are effective in keeping the hair fresh and clean in between washes.

While store-bought dry shampoos serve the same purpose, DIY options do not contain chemicals like butane, propane, alcohol, and synthetic fragrances that can cause dryness, hair breakage, scalp irritation, or damage to the skin. The ingredients used to make DIY dry shampoos are non-toxic, inexpensive, and effective in removing oils from the hair and scalp. They are also great for lifting, volumizing, and styling hair on the go.

Arrowroot, Cocoa, Charcoal dry shampoo, and more DIY dry shampoos to get a voluminous and thick mane

DIY dry shampoos include one main ingredient, which is cornstarch. It's used to remove excess oil from the hair. It works on any type of hair, and additional ingredients can be added to suit specific hair concerns.

1) Arrowroot DIY dry shampoo

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons arrowroot powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Individuals can make this dry shampoo by mixing arrowroot powder and cornstarch. This mixture helps absorb oil and fight odor in the scalp and roots, which gives the hair a fresh and lustrous appearance. In addition, arrowroot is loaded with nutrients that can help treat skin irritation.

This shampoo is also especially beneficial for individuals with light hair.

2) Cacao DIY dry shampoo

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Besides its oil-absorption benefits, cacao powder contains essential amino acids and carotenoids that have antimicrobial properties and support hair growth. Cacao is also rich in Vitamin B1, which is important to strengthen the hair, reduce hair breakage, and prevent hair loss.

This mixture can be used by individuals with dark blonde and brunette hair.

3) Activated charcoal DIY dry shampoo

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon activated charcoal

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1-2 tablespoons cacao powder (more or less to match the color of the hair)

For individuals with dark brown to black hair, combining activated charcoal and cacao powder can help match the specific shade of the hair. Activated charcoal can absorb excess oil from the scalp and roots and remove odor from the scalp. Besides this, activated charcoal has other benefits as it provides relief from redness and itchiness in the scalp.

This is one of the DIY dry shampoos that also reduces dandruff buildup.

4) Cinnamon DIY dry shampoo

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons cinnamon powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

This is a DIY dry shampoo for those with red hair. While there are several red spices to choose from to match the red hue of one's hair, most of them are from the pepper family, which can cause irritation when applied.

Cinnamon powder, though not bright red, blends well into red hair and masks the ashy look of other ingredients used in homemade dry shampoos. This ingredient also supports hair growth and prevents hair loss, which helps achieve voluminous and thick hair. Known for its antibacterial properties, DIY dry shampoos with cinnamon can help prevent inflammation and scalp infections.

5) Fenugreek DIY dry shampoo

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons fenugreek powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Fenugreek has active compounds that help promote healthy hair growth and reduce hair loss, allowing individuals to achieve a voluminous look. It contains lecithin, which functions as a natural emollient that moisturizes and conditions the scalp and roots.

However, it is important to note that some people may be allergic to fenugreek. Hence, it is recommended to conduct a patch test before using the ingredient in a DIY dry shampoo.

To make DIY dry shampoos, individuals must combine all the ingredients in a bowl and then mix using a whisk before transferring the mixture into a container with a cover. They can apply the dry shampoo to the roots and greasy sections of their hair using a makeup brush or their fingers. Alternatively, the powder can be kept in a shaker, so it can easily be sprinkled into the roots.

It must then be massaged into the roots. Individuals must then allow the mixture to sit on their scalp for about 2-3 minutes before they brush their hair to remove excess powder.

Essential oils can also be added to any of the abovementioned DIY dry shampoos if individuals wish to add a fragrance to the same.