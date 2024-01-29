What is dry shampoo used for? IGK charcoal dry shampoo, Viori, Kenra volume, and others explored

Dry shampoo is a beauty staple of many hair care enthusiasts to transform greasy hair and scalp between washes. It can work miracles on the tresses, from giving the root a quick refresh between showers to adding volume to hair. It makes the hair look washed and smelling like a treat.

The hair-boosting powers of the proper powder shampoo can be the fine line between having a good or bad hair day. If you’ve never used dry shampoos before, keep reading to know what they’re for and why hair care enthusiasts have them in their beauty must-haves, plus the best dry shampoo options.

What is dry shampoo for?

Dry shampoos are for anybody desiring a quick refresh for their hair in between washes. Say it’s been three days since you washed your hair, and it starts to feel oily and weighed down. A quick spray of dry powder shampoo can make these hair woes disappear.

Benefits of using dry shampoos

Absorb hair and scalp oil: The main work of powder shampoos is to refresh next-day roots by absorbing the oil in the scalp, helping hair appear fresher.

Add texture to hair: Ingredients like talc, starch, and clay in these shampoos add texture to hair, making styling easier.

Boost hair volume: Dry shampoos can give more volume to the hair by absorbing excess oil that tends to weigh it down. Spray shampoos, in particular, provide a hairspray-like hold that can boost hair volume.

Dry shampoo options to try for refreshed tresses

1. IGK Charcoal Detox

Combining charcoal powder and active cleansing powders absorbs oil and sebum while eliminating odor. Additional white tea powders offer soothing effects to support scalp health and hair follicles.

The hair care product, priced at $32 on IGK’s official website, is designed to deal with very oily hair and post-workout sweat.

2. Viori

A few shakes of Viori’s powder shampoo on hair promise a fast oil-absorbing effect and a sweet and soothing fragrance of peony and magnolia. The talc-free formula leaves no residue.

Priced at $18 on the brand’s official page, the product leaves hair with a voluminous look and heavenly scent to last all day.

3. Kenra Volume

The waterless shampoo refreshes and revives hair from the roots, thanks to rice starch. It gives hair an instant volume boost by absorbing excess oil and impurities, priming hair for styling.

The product is priced at $20 on Ulta Beauty and has a translucent texture that doesn’t leave a powdery look on the hair.

4. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day

The shampoo soaks up oil, sweat, and odor, thanks to fast-absorbing powders and a powder-removal system that removes powders and what they’ve soaked up. Additional conditioning agents soften hair and improve shine.

This product, priced at $33 on Sephora, promises a perfect clean hair day between washes.

5. Morrocanoil

Combining rice starch and argan oil, the product removes excess oil and odor from the scalp while nurturing hair with essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and tocopherols. What’s more? It doesn’t leave a chalky residue that dulls the hair.

Priced at $12 on Sephora, choose between their light or dark-colored hair products.

When used correctly, dry shampoo can make hair care infinitely easier. It gives the freedom to feel and look like you just washed your hair.

Use it on dry strands before a workout or when going to bed when hair is particularly oily, but no more than once or twice a week to avoid product buildup.

