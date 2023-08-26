“We love you no matter what”: Fans show support for Liam Payne as he faces a major health issue

Liam Payne has been suffering from a serious health issue and has canceled his tour dates in South America. On August 25, 2023, Payne posted a video on Instagram telling his fans that he was hospitalized for the past week with a serious kidney infection. He said he was "beyond excited" to play his music for fans before he unfortunately fell ill.

The singer rose to fame as a part of the world-famous band, One Direction. After the band announced its hiatus, Payne went on to release several solo songs, including Sunshine, Strip that Down, and more.

Numerous fans reacted to the news of Liam's recent illness, sending him best wishes and hoping for a steady recovery.

Fans react to Liam Payne's health issue. (Image via Instagram/@liampayne)

Liam Payne cancels tour dates over serious illness

On Friday, Liam Payne, took to Instagram to open up about his sudden illness and inform his fans that he would have to postpone his tour dates in South America. The caption to the video began as follows:

"It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America."

Liam Payne was supposed to have six concerts, starting with one at Explanada Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru, on September 1 and ending with a show at Pepsi Center WTC in Cuidad De Mexico, Mexico, on September 12, 2023.

In his Instagram video, Payne cited a "serious kidney infection" as the reason behind his tour cancellation. His caption read:

"Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

Expand Tweet

Payne also informed fans that refunds are available at "your point of purchase," adding that his team is working towards rescheduling the tour.

In the video, he is heard saying that he has been feeling "a little bit unwell recently." However, he added that he "got the best people around me at home helping me to recover."

Fans react to the news of Payne's kidney infection

Devoted fans took to Twitter and Instagram to express their worry about the singer's health and wish him well for his recovery.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to The Guardian, Liam Payne said in an interview with FL TV in May that he has been working on a new album. His last album was called LP1 and was released on December 6, 2019.