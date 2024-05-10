"Oh my Gosh, I am going to be a grandma!"— Justin Bieber's mother shares heartfelt response to Hailey's pregnancy 

On Friday, May 10, Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of herself in which she revealed her excitement that she was going to be a grandmother. Her post came amid Justin Bieber’s announcement of the pregnancy earlier the same day by sharing a reel and a series of images on Instagram revealing his wife Hailey Bieber’s baby bump.

“So, I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. Oh my gosh, I am going to be a grandma!” Mallette stated in the clip.

Mallette further said,

“Oh, my goodness! Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh, my goodness. Praise God."

"What an exciting new adventure" — Pattie Mallette congratulates Justin Bieber and Hailey

On Friday, Justin Bieber shared a video and a string of pictures on social media where he and his wife of six years, Hailey, were seen posing for a pregnancy photoshoot.

While the Justice singer did not caption the post, he tagged Hailey Bieber on it. In the wake of the announcement, a representative for the couple told People Magazine that Hailey was “just over six months pregnant.”

Meanwhile, later that day, Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, posted a video on the same platform where she gushed about becoming a grandmother soon. She mentioned she had been “waiting for this day” when her son and daughter-in-law would share their pregnancy news with the world, and now that they have shared it, she could finally “celebrate” with everyone.

The 49-year-old single mother further captioned the post:

“BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber!! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!”

30-year-old Justin and 27-year-old Hailey are going to be parents for the first time. In his recent post, the video showed them renewing their wedding vows in a field as they hugged and kissed. The other photos showed Hailey flaunting her baby bump as Justin clicked her picture, and them posing together. Later, the model and socialite reposted her husband’s post on the platform.

Earlier, in May 2023, Hailey told The Sunday Times during an interview that she wanted “kids so bad” but was often “scared” to expand her family.

“I literally cry about this all the time!... It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she stated back then.

Later, in October, she told GQ how “disheartening” it has been for her to constantly be at the center of pregnancy rumors. She mentioned that when the day does indeed come, the internet “will be the last to know” about it. Hailey also acknowledged that raising a child with Justin away from the limelight was “probably totally unavoidable.”