"I still want four" — Meghan Trainor opens up about wanting more kids in the future as she shares baby number 2 is "testing" her

Singer Meghan Trainor opened up about her experience of bringing up two children on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, May 6, 2024. The singer said that even though her "baby number two" was testing her patience, she still wanted four kids.

Trainor and her husband actor Daryl Sabara welcomed their second child, Barry, in July 2023. Their first son, Riley, who was born in February 2021, is currently three years old.

"Riley was like our trick baby, he was so easy I was like, 'Let's have six. This is a joke,' And then after two I was like, 'We're doing more?' I still want four, four is my dream. . . . but baby number two, he's testing me," Meghan said.

Meghan Trainor told the host of The Jennifer Hudson Show that Barry was "the smiliest baby" who immediately smiled when someone made eye contact with him. However, she revealed that this wasn't always the case and noted that her two sons were extremely different as babies since Barry cries more.

"He's so good. The smiliest. If you make eye contact with him, he immediately [smiles]. Barry, as a baby is so different than Riley. Barry cries more, Barry had an upset tummy," the singer said.

The singer also opened up about how supportive her husband Daryl Sabara has been, calling him a "king" on the show.

Meghan Trainor reveals that she is a "full soccer mom"

During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, May 6, 2024, Meghan Trainor opened up about her experience with parenthood. She also admitted to the host that she is a "full soccer mom," referring to Riley, who plays soccer.

"I'm a full soccer mom. I bring the blankets, I have a hat that says soccer mom. Every time he [Riley] makes a goal he runs right to us for a running hug," Trainor explained.

Meghan also discussed how her husband Daryl Sabara helps her take on "new challenges" with the babies, including potty-training Riley. She said that while Sabara wasn't "pumped" about it, "he's doing so good."

People reported that Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor began seeing each other in 2016. Sabara reportedly proposed to the singer during a trip to Palm Springs in 2017 and they got married in December 2018, on Trainor's 25th birthday.

In 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child and Meghan gave birth to Riley in February 2021. Trainor spoke to People in September 2021 and said that they had a "happy baby" who slept through the night since he was three months old.

"[Riley] recognizes me and he's like, 'I'm so excited to see you.' And to look at that and be like, 'I made that. That's crazy. That came from love. That came from soulmates.' It's the greatest. We got a happy baby. He's slept through the night since three months old, which is the day I started working again. He's a great sleeper," the singer told the publication.

Meghan Trainor is set to release a new album titled Timeless in June 2024. She will also be headlining her tour which is slated to begin on September 4, 2024, and end on October 19, 2024. The singer will start the tour at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, before traveling to cities like New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Toronto. The tour will wrap up in California.

Meghan Trainor got advice from Kelly Clarkson about touring with her kids

Meghan Trainor appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 29, 2024, where Clarkson shared some advice on parenting. Trainor was on the show to celebrate the tenth anniversary of her 2014 song All About That Bass.

She opened up about her plans to travel with her sons, Riley and Barry, during her tour, which begins on September 4, 2024. Kelly Clarkson warned the singer about traveling with her kids, admitting that she had done that previously, and sharing her experience of the same.

"I'm gonna warn you, I tried this - I tried this, and it was fine with the one kid, but when you went out, when you tried with two — and then I had dogs, too — I was like, 'What do I... who do I think I am?’” Clarkson said.

When Meghan Trainor explained that her sons were young, Clarkson offered her some advice. She told Meghan not to wake up when her children did as it might affect her vocals.

"I have one tip for you, and this is because I think a lot of, especially, women have so much guilt on the road — just in general — but especially with your kiddos, you feel like you have to wake up with them. Don’t do that," the host said.

She suggested that Trainor have someone else wake up with the children and for her to "sleep in as long as you can."

“Have someone. Let him wake up with them. Sleep in as long as you can, ‘cause you don’t go onstage for your vocals until late,” Clarkson said.

Meghan Trainor admitted Clarkson's advice was "brilliant", and revealed that her September tour was only a two-month-long tour. She also opened up about her fans asking her for UK dates or a longer tour. However, she said that they were going to see if they "survive" the two-month-long tour before adding dates.

“It's only, like, a two-month tour. And everyone's like, ‘Where's my UK dates? Where's the long tour?’ And I was like, ‘We are trying. We're gonna dip our toe in and see if we survive. You know? And then we will add dates'," the singer added.

Meghan Trainor mentioned wanting to visit museums on her tour and Kelly Clarkson told her to try to not be a "super mom." She added that Meghan shouldn't try to do it all and that it was okay to "miss some of the moments."

Meghan Trainor's tour is scheduled to start on September 4, 2024, and conclude on October 19, 2024.