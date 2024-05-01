"It's okay to miss some of the moments": Kelly Clarkson shares tips with Meghan Trainor on touring with kids

As Meghan Trainor made her way on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 29, 2024, Kelly shared a piece of advice to Trainor, who is all set to tour with her husband, Daryl Sabara, and their two kids, Riley, 3, and Barry, who is just 10 months old. As Meghan Trainor told Kelly Clarkson about her plans to travel with the kids, Kelly offered her a piece of advice.

She advised Meghan Trainor to have someone sleep with the kids, as not getting proper sleep can be bad for the voice. Trainor then responded by stating how the family has plans to visit the museums and tour the city during their stay. To this, Kelly Clarkson responded by saying:

“Don't try and do it all. See, I tried to do all that too. Don't try to do it all. See you’re excited about life just like me. And it's okay to miss some of the moments. It's OK.”

Meghan Trainor is all set to embark on a 24-show tour in September 2024, before which she is also ready to launch her new album, Timeless, on June 7, 2024.

“You’re going to be supermom by showing them how amazing you are onstage,”: Kelly Clarkson advises Trainor not to take kids on her tour

As Meghan Trainor appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s show, the two women indulged in a heart-to-heart conversation, as Kelly advised Meghan Trainor how she should not be taking her kids on her tour in September 2024. During the show, Meghan also opened up and stated how her fans keep asking her about the UK dates.

Meghan mentioned,

“It's only, like, a two-month tour. And everyone's like, ‘Where's my UK dates? Where's the long tour?’ And I was like, ‘We are trying. We're gonna dip our toe in and see if we survive. You know? And then we will add dates.' ”

Kelly then advised Meghan and said,

"I tried this and it was fine with the one kid, but when you went out, when you tried with two — and then I had dogs, too — I was like, ‘Who do I think I am?’ I have one tip for you, and this is because I think a lot of, especially, women have so much guilt on the road, just in general — but especially with your kiddos, you feel like you have to wake up with them. Don’t do that.”

Meghan Trainor, born in 1993, met Daryl Sabara in 2014, and the duo started dating in 2016. A year later, the couple got engaged, and they tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their first kid together in 2021, and the second one in 2023.

Kelly Clarkson, born in 1982, married her talent manager, Brandon Blackstock, in October 2013. After marrying Blackstock, she became a stepmom to his two kids from his previous marriage, whereas the couple also welcomed two of their kids, River, born in 2014, and Remington, born in 2016. The couple divorced in 2021.

As the clip of Kelly Clarkson advising Meghan Trainor not to take her kids on her tour goes viral, many social media users pour in their views on the same, as many-sided with Kelly, while others responded by claiming that it is Meghan’s wish if she wants to take her kids or not.