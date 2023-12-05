How many children does Nelly have? Family explored as Ashanti is pregnant with her first child with the rapper

Nelly and Ashanti are reported set to welcome their first baby together according to US Weekly, which claimed that the singer is pregnant. While this will be Ashanti’s first baby, Nelly already has two biological kids and two adopted kids, making the baby his fifth kid.

The couple hasn't officially confirmed the news, reports have stated that people spotted her baby bump when she appeared at the Black and White Ball in St. Louis. Additionally, when people noticed how the Just a Dream singer placed a hand on Ashanti's stomach, they began questioning them about the same.

As mentioned earlier, Nelly has two kids with his ex, Channetta Valentine - a daughter Chanelle who is 29, and a son, Cornell, who is 24. Uproxx reported that the singer also adopted two more kids, who are his niece and nephew. It has been reported that the singer adopted them after his sister Jackie passed away due to leukemia.

Nelly and Ashanti met in 2003 and started dating but decided to call it quits after dating for a decade. However, the couple gave their relationship a second chance in 2023, and have been together for a few months now.

Nelly has four kids and is expecting his first child with Ashanti

The singer, who already has two biological kids, adopted his niece and nephew after they lost their mother, the singer's sister. He is now allegedly set to welcome his first child with partner Ashanti. Born in 1974 as Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., the singer grew up with his family in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was the only son of his parents, Cornell Haynes and Rhonda Mack. While his father was in the Air Force, his mother was a homemaker. However, his parents divorced when Nelly was only 7 years old.

As he rose to success in the world of music, he met Ashanti at the 2003 Grammy Awards, and the duo instantly clicked.

As the rapper keeps posting pictures with his kids, social media users have assumed that he has a very healthy bond with all his kids. As mentioned earlier, his eldest daughter, Chanelle is now 29 and has completed her education at Columbia College in Chicago. After her graduation where she earned a business degree, she began working with a firm.

The rapper's son Cornell is known to be a sports lover, as he has also been a part of his high school’s football team. The entire family appeared in the BET Series, Nellyville which showcased the life of the rapper. It aired in November 2014, with its final episode being aired in August 2015.

In the show, the rapper revealed that his sister, Jackie Donahue passed away from leukemia in March 2005, when she was just 31 years old. He stated that she had been suffering from the disease for 4 years before she lost her life. Following her death, the rapper adopted her kids and began caring for them.

The Body On Me singer is now allegedly set to welcome his third biological child, and fifth child, who will be Ashanti’s first child. However, at the moment, neither of the to-be-parents have commented on the pregnancy and confirmed the news about the same.