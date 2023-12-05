How long have Ashanti and Nelly been together? Relationship timeline explored as the songstress is expecting first child with the rapper

American singer and actress Ashanti and her partner Nelly are expecting their first child together. According to an exclusive report by US Weekly, on Monday, December 4, 2023, a source confirmed that the Foolish singer was pregnant. The couple first sparked pregnancy rumors this weekend onstage at Nelly's Black and White Ball in St. Louis.

During the event, Ashanti placed her hand on her tummy, with Nelly also touching her stomach as the person on the microphone yelled:

"I want you guys to say 'seal the deal.'"

While the pair laughed off the announcement, it prompted rumors of them expecting a child.

Ashanti and Nelly first met in 2003 at the Grammy Awards press conference and soon began dating. They dated on and off for the next decade before calling it quits in 2013.

Despite rumors over the years Ashanti and Nelly kept their relationship on the low

The couple met at an event for the 2003 Grammy Awards. Recalling their run-in, the Stuck actress told VH1 at Behind the Music special stating:

"The first time I met Nelly he asked me for my autograph, but I think he was being sarcastic and I remember writing it down on the program. That picture has been in so many publications as something else, but it all started out as a joke..."

Since the incident, the pair has been seen attending various events together, fueling dating rumors. In a 2005 exclusive with PEOPLE, Ashanti revealed that they are "not boyfriend and girlfriend," but they "went out." A year later, in early 2006, they were photographed attending P Diddy's launch party for his perfume, Unforgiveable, in New York. In November, Ashanti and Nelly were spotted together at TAO's 6th Anniversary Party.

In 2008, following Ashanti's performance of the National Anthem at a Laker's game, she told PEOPLE, they were spending a lot of time together. However, she remained coy about her relationship when prompted if an engagement was on the cards, stating:

"Oh no. Noooo! No engagement, but definitely in the future. Ha! Ha!"

Though the couple stayed mum about their relationship status, in December 2009, Ashanti was featured in Nelly's music video for Body On Me. However, in 2010, Nelly, in an interview with RapUpTV, remarked that despite enjoying each other's company, they were "just friends."

By 2013, amidst breakup rumors, the Foolish singer, while not confirming their relationship or the breakup, told HOT97 they were "good friends" and everything was well between them. She echoed the sentiment in 2014 in another interview with HOT97, saying she had "no beef" with Nelly. However, in March 2015, the singer seemed to confirm that she and the Lil Bit singer broke up on The Meredith Viera Show.

Nelly and Ashanti were reunited for the first time in years during Ja Rule and Fat Joe’s Verzuz battle in 2021. At the time, she went on Instagram Live to state that she was shocked, but their interaction was positive.

In December 2022, Ashanti told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that both she and Nelly are "in a better place." By 2023, the pair were spotted holding hands, attending various events together, and even featuring on each other's social media posts. However, they continued to keep their love life private.

Finally, in September 2023, following months of speculation, Nelly confirmed they had rekindled their relationship on Boss Moves with Rasheeda. He added:

"Sometimes being separate, you understand one another more."

While representatives for either of the singers have confirmed the news, if true, this would be Ashanti's first child and Nelly's third.