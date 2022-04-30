Hot 97 Summer Jam: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Hot 97 has announced the lineup for this year’s hip-hop festival, Summer Jam, which will take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The hip-hop event slated for June 12 features headliners like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, City Girls, Burna Boy, Young Thug and Gunna and among others. The festival page notes that Pusha T will deliver performances from his recently-released album, It's Almost Dry.

Hot 97 Summer Jam tickets

Tickets for the event will officially go on sale at 10:00 am EST, April 30 via Ticketmaster and Hot 97’s official website. Presale tickets will go on sale at 10.00 am ET with the code "SJ2022."

American Express Card members will be able to purchase tickets before the general public from 10.00 am EST, April 29 through 11:59 pm EST, April 29.

Hot 97 Summer Jam lineup

The festival will feature two stages, the main Stadium stage and the Festival Stage. The Stadium Stage performers include DreamDoll, Shenseea, Benny The Butcher, Burna Boy, Roddy Rich, Pusha T, City Girls, Young Thug and Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Fivio Foreign. The night will also feature a special musical tribute in memory of the legendary DJ Kay Slay.

Additionally, the Festival Stage will feature emerging artists like Girll Codee, Nardo Wick, BabyFace Ray, Drewski & Friends featuring B-Lovee, JNR Choi, Dougie B., 22GZ, Lady London, Saucy Santana, NLE Choppa, Yung Bleu, and Cordae.

More about the festival

The festival is held annually in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is is sponsored by New York-based radio station Hot 97 FṂ, which was founded in 1992. TT Torrez, On-Air Personality and VP of Artist and Label Relations said:

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam, the biggest hip-hop concert, is a day of music celebrating US… with two stages and an endless list of superstars, this is a moment you won’t want to miss We understand the assignment and can’t wait to experience, with the fans, an extremely exciting lineup of performances from artists who are defining our culture.”

The concert features some of the most popular acts that hip hop and R&B have to offer in a particular year.The hip-hop summer festival format was originally pioneered and popularized by San Francisco radio station KMEL with their large-scale Summer Jam concerts.

