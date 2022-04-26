Pusha T X Kanye West Brick box set: Where to buy, release date, price, and more details about the collab

Pusha T recently released his latest album It's Almost Dry on April 22, 2022. Now, the American Rapper is collaborating with Kanye West to bring out an accompanying merch set.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who is also a co-producer for Pusha T's album It's Almost Dry, designed the merch and the two t-shirts available in the upcoming merch, called It's Almost Dry Brick. The Brick set was dropped upon the official e-commerce site of Pusha T on Monday, April 25, 2022.

More about Kanye West x Pusha T's It's Almost Dry Brick set

Kanye West x Pusha T's It's Almost Dry Brick set (Image via King Pusha)

Pusha T has always embraced his status as a "coke rapper," but for his latest venture in 12-song It's almost Dry Album, the G.O.O.D. music president wanted to embrace his persona. The latest album was co-produced by two of the biggest names in the fashion and music world namely, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

The co-producer Ye and Pusha T himself rolled out a merch accompanying the album drop with a limited-edition deluxe box set of merch, named Brick. On Monday, April 25, 2022, @Pusha_T took to Twitter to announce the merch, which is packaged to look like an actual brick of cocaine.

The tweet read:

“YE COOKED UP THE BRICK… DONDA DESIGNED BOX SET FOR SALE NOW”

Donda's founder also designed a tee graphic in his signature boxy fit style to accompany the brick set. The tee has graphics of enlarged and blurry words in print. Across the chest at the front, we see the words "Pusha T" spelled out, while the rear features "It's Almost Dry" spelled out in black-hued lettering.

The Brick set further includes a CD copy of the "It's Almost Dry" album, which has a cover art designed by Sterling Ruby. The Brick set also includes a plain white box with a "Parental Advisory" sticker and an item covered in brown packaging tape.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, Pusha T explained what inspired the name of his album.

Pusha stated:

"I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’. And you have to wait on masterpieces. Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

The album, as well as the accompanying package, is a nod to Pusha T's reputation as one of the greatest "Coke Rappers." The Brick box set above can be purchased on Pusha T's official webstore, shop.kingpusha.com, for $65. The shipping for the merch will begin on June 17, 2022.

