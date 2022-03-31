"People thought I was doing cocaine": Love is Blind star Shayne Jansen breaks silence on drug use allegations

Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen recently opened up about drug use allegations on the dating show. He joined Nick Viall’s Viall Files on Wednesday and denied using substances on the Netflix series.

The 32-year-old real estate agent from Chicago was known as a "flirt" on Love Is Blind season 2. Jansen received a lot of flak from viewers for flirting with Shaina Hurley and then proposing to Natalie Lee. In addition to negative remarks, fans reportedly accused Jansen of using “cocaine” while he was on the reality TV show.

Jansen recently addressed the allegations and admitted that he has used drugs in the past, but not on Love Is Blind.

What exactly does Shayne Jansen have to say about drug accusations?

In The Viall Files, he revealed that it was not possible to do drugs on the show as his mic was attached to him all the time. If he would have used it, everyone would have heard.

“People thought I was doing cocaine. I'm mic'd up the whole time. Everyone would have heard me do it. It's wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I'm mic'd up.”

Jansen added:

“Have I [used drugs]? Yes. On the show I did not.”

The reality TV star further explained that he never injected anything into his body, but has done certain things. His erratic and jittery behavior on the dating series sparked rumors of drug abuse.

Addressing viewers’ speculations, Jansen admitted that he was “sick of people” adding snowflake emojis (signifying cocaine) to his comment section on social media.

Reason behind Love Is Blind star’s jittery mannerism

Shayne Jansen revealed the real cause behind his nervous behavior on The Viall Files. Apparently, the Love Is Blind star has severe Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and was sleep deprived before his wedding ceremony. This was why he appeared like someone who was on drugs.

Jansen said:

“I have severe, severe ADHD, and you're sitting in this tiny, little room for like three hours. It's not 30 minutes. It's like three hours, and you have cameras here, cameras here, staring at you while you're confessing your love and you're talking about all your deep emotions.”

He continued:

“My wedding day where I looked like I was coked out of my mind, I didn't sleep for two days straight because I had no idea what she was going to say at the altar, no idea. My mom was in town, my whole family was in town. I was so embarrassed, my anxiety was going crazy.”

In Love Is Blind Season 2 finale, Natalie Lee ended things with Jansen on their wedding day. Reports, however, suggested that they reconnected after the show, but soon called it quits for the second time.

The episodes of season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix, along with a reunion special episode.

Edited by Somava Das