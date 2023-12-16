Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: The Kelly Clarkson Show wins Daytime Talk Series

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023, the 50th annual installment of the award ceremony is currently airing live. The ceremony was initially supposed to take place on June 16, 2023, but was postponed due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

The award ceremony is broadcast on CBS and hosted by Nichelle Turner and Kevin Frazier. While several winners of several categories are yet to be announced, others have already been revealed.

This includes the Daytime Talk Series winner, which was won by The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated) earlier tonight. Others that were nominated included The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 winner The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently on season 5

One of the first winners of the Daytime Emmy Awards 2023, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been on air for the past five years. The talk show variety show is hosted by the famous singer Kelly Clarkson and is available to stream on Peacock and NBC.

NBC notes that the show is a "critically acclaimed, uplifting daytime destination" for humor, heart and connection. It is also the highest-rated talk show and features various celebrities as well as everyday people. The Daytime Emmy Awards-winning show consists of performances, games, and the country singer's take on life, relationships, parenting, and "things that make her laugh along the way."

How to be on Kelly Clarkson's talk show?

Anyone can be on the popular talk show hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson and can apply to be a guest on the show. The talk show's website has a form for different categories. The categories include 'Seeking Relationship Dilemmas', 'Calling All Long-Lost BFFs', 'So-Cal! Are You a Classic Country Fan?', 'Are You Kelly's Biggest Fan', 'Calling All Rad Moms', 'SoCal! Do You Want Kelly to Cover Your Favorite Song', and 'NY Tri-State Area: Want to Honor a Rad Human?'

Other categories include Is 'There Someone You'd Love to be Reunited With on Kelly?', 'Do You Have a Family Member or Loved One Serving Overseas', 'Los Angeles/California Only: Calling All Moms', 'Is Your Neighbourhood Special, and Want to Honor a Rad Human?'

Fans can click on any of the forms that resonate with them and will be guided to a form. They must fill in their personal details, and their pictures. They are then required to tell their story and add their social media profiles to be able to be a part of the award-winning show.

More about Daytime Emmy Awards 2023

Other daytime talk shows that were nominated alongside The Kelly Clarkson show were:

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Today With Hoda and Jenna

