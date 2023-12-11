Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: How to watch, nominees, and more

As fans eagerly await the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, viewers are getting ready to witness an epic tribute to all the incredible talent and performances that have lit up TV screens for the past fifty years. This year's event is anticipated to be a spectacular celebration of greatness, showcasing the unbelievable achievements that have truly made a lasting impact on the world of daytime drama.

The nominees for the Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 are a mix of experienced pros and up-and-coming talents, thus spotlighting the absolute cream of the crop in the industry. These icons have completely wowed audiences with their outstanding work.

The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards give fans a chance to see the best of daytime TV up close. Don't miss out on the fun and cheering for the amazing stars who have lit up our screens with style and talent.

Full list of nominees for the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards

Lead performance in a daytime drama series: Actress

1. Sharon Case as Sharon Newman - The Young and the Restless, CBS

2. Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson - The Young and the Restless, CBS

3. Finola Hughes as Anna Devane - General Hospital, ABC

4. Jacqueline MacIness Wood as Steffy Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

5. Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers - The Young and the Restless, CBS

Lead performance in a daytime drama series: Actor

1. Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos - General Hospital, ABC

2. Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott - The Young and the Restless, CBS

3. Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera - Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

4. Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

5. Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott - The Young and the Restless, CBS

Supporting performance in a daytime drama series: Actress

1. Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes - The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

2. Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson - General Hospital, ABC

3. Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera - Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

4. Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson - General Hospital, ABC

5. Kelly Thiebaud as Britt Westbourne - General Hospital, ABC

Supporting performance in a daytime drama series: Actor

1. Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine - General Hospital, ABC

2. Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos - General Hospital, ABC

3. Dan Feuerriegel as EJ Dimera - Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

4. Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford - General Hospital, ABC

5. Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain - General Hospital, ABC

Younger performer in a daytime drama series

1. Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera - Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

2. Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks - General Hospital, ABC

3. Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

4.Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin - Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Guest performance in a daytime drama series

1. Steve Burton as Harris Michaels - Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

2. Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham - The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

3. Alley Mills as Heather Webber - General Hospital, ABC

4. Robert Newman as Ashland Locke - The Young and the Restless, CBS

5. Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley - Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Where can I see the Daytime Emmy Awards 2023? Are Emmy Awards available to watch on TV?

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Friday, June 16, 2024, from 9 to 11 pm ET. Fans can also watch it live on Paramount+.

CBS and NATAS have agreed to keep airing the Daytime Emmys through 2024. NATAS and ATI are producing the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Who has the most Daytime Emmys?

Sesame Street has crushed it at the Daytime Emmy Awards, taking home a whopping 122 victories since 1984.

Meanwhile, General Hospital dominates the Outstanding Drama Series category, racking up 15 wins.

As the countdown to the Daytime Emmy Awards begins, viewers can expect a night filled with glamor, recognition, and memorable moments.