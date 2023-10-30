"It’s time for the Sesame Street multiverse"- Sesame Street "reimagining" sparks troll fest on Twitter

Sesame Street has been one of the most iconic children's shows for decades now, and it is quite hard to replicate the nostalgia associated with it. But it seems that kids of the next generation will grow up on a very different Sesame Street, thanks to some plans of a "reimagined" version from the 56th season onwards.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the new revamped format of the iconic show will feature a "longer narrative-driven style, paired with a new animated series Tales From 123, a new animated series from the same universe. This will start in 2025 when the 56th season premieres.

However, this announcement has also drawn a lot of eyeballs to the iconic Sesame Street, especially from fans who shared some hilarious responses to this news.

How are fans reacting to Sesame Street's proposed format change?

As the show has been around for so long, there is always a need to look back and assess what would work in this current generation. It seems that Sesame Street, is delving deeper into the narrative-driven format.

According to the new format, the show will be split into two narrative-driven stories with a segment of Tales From 123 in the middle. Wilson Stallings said:

"Both the A story and the B story will come together in some way to really help us with whatever curricular focus that we’re trying to have, what lesson we’re trying to make....Kids love a little bit of peril, they love having emotional stakes, and in nine minutes, it’s kind of hard to really dive into those areas really effectively."

Many fans praised this attempt but also made some jokes at the expense of the growing franchise culture.

Before this change is implemented, however, there would be two more seasons of Sesame Street in the older format.

Hopefully, the changes will amount to something good.