General Hospital spoilers for the next week from December 11 to 15

Fans are in for a wild ride of secrets, confessions, and life-changing choices at General Hospital from December 11 to 15. Joss will be digging into Beau Dex's mysterious history, while Tracy's comeback will have everyone curious. Each day will bring even more drama to the table.

Throughout the week, there are reunions, unexpected run-ins, and confessions that happen. The characters find themselves at a crossroads in their relationships and facing unexpected challenges.

Fans need to get ready for an exciting ride as the complicated lives of Port Charles' residents unravel at General Hospital. Fans will be on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to see what surprises and drama await them.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 11 to 15

Monday, December 11: Unveiling secrets and confessions

In the thrilling world of General Hospital, Monday starts with Joss trying to figure out Beau Dex's complicated past. As secrets come to light, Curtis and his dad Marshall have a heartfelt conversation that might lead to a life-altering treatment.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Lois team up to share their suspicions, and Tracy comes back to town, leaving fans curious about any updates on Bobbie. Nina finds herself at a crucial point as she opens up to Sonny, leaving everyone wondering about the significance of her confession.

Tuesday, December 12: Reunions and life-altering decisions

On Tuesday, Tracy reunites with Ned, and Brook Lynn has to make a decision that could affect her future with Chase. Scott contacts Obrecht, Dante finds something that could help Anna's case, and Nina gets an interesting offer.

At the same time, Eddie's story becomes the main focus as Tracy comes back, and the possibility of getting back together becomes a big deal at General Hospital.

Wednesday, December 13: Revelations and generosity

(L) Joss and (R) Trina find some things about Adam (Image via ABC)

Throughout the week, on Wednesday, Joss and Trina stumble upon interesting stuff about Adam that suggests there's more to his family situation. Sonny's being generous makes people wonder what his true intentions are, and Alexis is dealing with some surprising revelations.

Ava opens up to Nina and Carly, and Donna unexpectedly runs into someone, and the day in General Hospital is full of tension and people confessing things.

Thursday, December 14: Relationship crossroads and unforeseen challenges

Robert and Diane must decide their future (Image via ABC)

On Thursday, Robert and Diane reach a point where they have to decide what they want for their future. Sonny starts wondering about Kristina's plans, while TJ has some doubts about Molly's sister carrying their baby.

Carly wants to get some answers from Ava, and Tracy's comeback starts a series of events that might lead to another character leaving General Hospital.

Friday, December 15: Friendships and unexpected encounters

(L) Jordan and (R) Alexis exchange information (Image via ABC)

The week ends with Jordan sharing info with Alexis, which leads to questions about why. Blaze is caught off guard, tensions rise between Brook Lynn and Lucy, Cody deals with a tricky situation with Sasha, and Laura's meeting with Sonny suggests they're trying to avoid violence in Port Charles.

The Friday episode is gonna be the big finale for the week, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Get ready for an exciting week with General Hospital from December 11 to 15. It is packed with some crazy emotions, juicy secrets, and surprises on ABC!