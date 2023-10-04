Why General Hospital was rerun today? Explained

General Hospital fans were left in suspense this week as the show took a random break from its regular broadcasting schedule. The disruption was due to Channel 7's decision to broadcast the MLB Wild Card Series showdown between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays. This decision will span Wednesday, October 4, and possibly even Thursday, October 5, thus creating an unforeseen gap in the show's regular airing.

While the decision to keep General Hospital, often abbreviated as GH, on hold may have left soap opera lovers feeling a bit confused, there sure is a relieving factor. As it turns out, the episodes originally scheduled for this week were, fortunately, reruns. This means that viewers won't actually end up missing any crucial developments in the ongoing storyline of Port Charles, allowing them to stay up to date with their beloved characters' lives.

However, the viewers' confusion did not end there. Initially, it was announced that GH would not air on Thursday either, leaving fans eager for the return of their daily dose of drama. But then, possibly responding to fans' wishes, the soap opera made a surprising move on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that it would indeed be back on Thursday.

As the rollercoaster of announcements and emotions continues, one thing remains certain: General Hospital will definitely return with new episodes on Friday, October 6, 2023, at the latest.

Despite no new episodes, what's been happening in General Hospital so far?

General Hospital is a beloved and iconic show in the history of American television. Having recently celebrated a milestone 60th anniversary, the show's longevity is a tribute to its diverse cast and the unwavering loyalty of its dedicated fanbase. Since its premiere on April 1, 1963, the ABC soap opera has become a household name and is recognized as a pioneer in the genre.

With 14 Daytime Emmy Awards so far for Outstanding Drama Series, it continues to shine and make waves in the world of daytime television. The fan-favorite show has welcomed a multitude of talented actors into its fold, with John Beradino and Emily McLaughlin serving as stalwarts of the series until their deaths in 1996 and 1991, respectively. Notably, Rachel Ames held the record as the longest-serving actress on an ABC soap opera, with an uninterrupted run from 1964 to 2007.

As the soap opera landscape evolved, GH stood strong despite some network changes and subsequent cancellations, emerging as the last remaining soap opera on ABC after January 13, 2012, following the cancellations of All My Children and One Life to Live.

In April 2013, the show celebrated its 50th anniversary, a milestone that underscored its enduring popularity. Just recently, on June 22, 2022, General Hospital aired its celebratory 15,000th episode, establishing itself as a powerful figure in the realm of daytime television, and cementing its lasting impact. Its plot continues to develop and enthrall its viewers.

Final thoughts

General Hospital will for sure return to ABC later this week, with new episodes packed with drama, suspense, and heartfelt moments. While the MLB Wild Card series may have temporarily disrupted the flow of the show that had kept fans totally hooked to their screens, the show's enduring legacy and commitment to its audience remains just the same.

Don't miss the upcoming episodes of GH, as the drama returns and the suspense continues to build.

Stay tuned for more General Hospital news and updates as 2023 progresses.