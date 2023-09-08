General Hospital Spoilers: Major plot developments in the next 2 weeks

General Hospital, the long-running and highly popular American TV soap opera, will return with brand new episodes in the upcoming week, starting on Monday, September 11, 2023, exclusively on the ABC Network. The show revolves around different characters and their experiences in the fictional city of Port Charles in New York.

General Hospital stars several well-known actors, including Donnell Turner, Tanisha Harper, Josh Kelly, Chad Duell, Robert Gossett, Cameron Mathison, Tajh Bellow, Gregory Harrison, Genie Francis, Nancy Lee Grahn, and many more.

As per SoapHub, the upcoming episodes of General Hospital will be full of highly dramatic events as the main characters discover new things about one another, including Cody Bell realizing the truth about Sasha’s doctor and Martin meeting an unwelcoming scenario, among others.

From new revelations to reality checks, the upcoming plot highlights of ABC's General Hospital explored

As stated by SoapHub, in the new episodes of the ABC series, Cody Bell, played by Josh Kelly, who is the new Ferncliff enrollee, will be seen taking a closer look at the doctor of Sasha, portrayed by Sofia Mattsson, and coming to the realization that the doctor is none other than one of the poker addicts, attending Selina’s illegal card games on a daily basis.

The situation further provokes Cody to get Sasha out of the place. Sasha will be seen agreeing to Cody’s risky escape attempt while in her more coherent situation. They will be seen looking for lodgings right after leaving the organization’s grounds behind and stumbling across a cabin.

Sasha will also start the arduous odyssey of practicing the act of withdrawal from the different drugs she has been receiving. Cody will be seen remaining firmly by her side.

Although she has managed to get a smile on her face and continue to go with the conventional flow for a period of time, Trina will find herself reaching an extremely hard breaking point. When it comes to Spencer, he will be seen spending time in the presence of Esme.

Spencer will also surprise Trina by agreeing that she is absolutely right. He will then begin working to reassure Trina that she is one of his biggest priorities, which also goes for his brother. To prove that his claim is solid, Spencer will also present Trina with a token of his love.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital will also see Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, getting Felicia, portrayed by Kristina Wagner, up to speed in the game. Meanwhile, Dante and Sam will be seen putting their heads together. Liz will get a reality check after she is reminded that her children are growing up.

Tracy will refuse to budge, and Martin will face an extremely hostile situation. Meanwhile, Ava, played by Maura West, will be getting it from both ends as Austin Gatlin-Holt implores her to do something that she is not comfortable with. Finally, General Hospital spoilers for the coming two weeks will see a highly fed-up Anna confronting Valentin for his shady antic elements.

Don't forget to watch new episodes of General Hospital, which will arrive on ABC Channel starting on Monday, September 11, 2023.