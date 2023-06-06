Who is Walt Willey? All My Children star set to join General Hospital cast

American actor Walt Willey has recently been confirmed to play a major role in the iconic daytime TV soap opera General Hospital. In fact, the actor who played Jackson Montgomery on another soap opera called All My Children will reprise the character. The original All My Children ran from January 5, 1970, to September 23, 2011. It even saw a short revival that aired from April 29, 2013, to September 2, 2013.

General Hospital showcases several intricate stories about life, family, relationships, and friends in the busy city of Port Charles, New York. The city has busy hospitals, high-class hotels, and diners, and sometimes even gets visits from dreaded criminals.

Walt Willey in General Hospital as Jackson Montgomery: Life and Career explored

General Hospital is set in Port Charles, New York, and All My Children in Pine Valley. True fans of the show will know that this is not the first time that a crossover like this is taking place as Finola Hughes’ Anna too appeared on All My Children from 2001 to 2003. She reunited with Robin and married David Hayward.

As for Walt Willey, he was born in Ottawa, Illinois, on January 26, 1951. He moved from his hometown to New York in 1981 and worked on several Broadways and NBC, and ABC shows before finally being cast as his infamous lawyer character, Jackson Montgomery, in All My Children.

He has also had a prolific career as a stand-up comedian and is also a satirist and cartoonist. Furthermore, he founded a regional community theatre in his hometown in 2009. This theatre has even seen a number of famous guests over the years.

Currently 74, Walt Willey resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He has two children, a son, Chance, and a daughter Merit. He is also known for actively taking part in charity fundraisers.

Upon getting added to the cast of General Hospital, Willey took to social media to express his joy through a Facebook post.

The post said,

"Hey Folks…Been sitting on this one for a while but now I’ve been given the clearance to announce that “Jackson Montgomery” is visiting Port Charles! I’ll be doing a few episodes of General Hospital, due to air mid July. So excited to reprise my character and see and work with old friends!"

It further read,

"I’ll keep you posted on any details. “Jackson” in Port Charles…who would have thought it? Let me, and ABC, know what you think about it!"

General Hospital synopsis

According to the Guinness World Records, General Hospital is the longest-running American soap opera in production. It first aired on April 1, 1963, and has released 15,000 episodes so far.

According to ABC, the synopsis of the show reads,

"The ABC Television Network's Emmy® Award-winning daytime drama, "General Hospital," is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.

It further states,

"One of four remaining daytime dramas, "General Hospital" holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama award wins, taking home the prestigious Emmy Award a record 13 times. Filmed in Hollywood, California, the show aired its 14,000th episode on February 23, 2018, and celebrates its 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023."

The soap opera was created by Frank & Doris Hursley and written by Dan O'Connor and Chris Van Etten.

