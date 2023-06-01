"Greatest crossover," "World is not ready" - Fans overjoyed as Peter Drury confirms he's set to meet his 'hero' Harsha Bhogle in London

Football commentary icon Peter Drury recently confirmed that he will meet his cricketing counterpart Harsha Bhogle in London next week. Fans are left excited with the announcement as the voices of the two sports are set to meet.

Drury is considered the ultimate football poet by many. Bhogle holds a similar regard in cricket.

Bhogle was recently asked on Twitter whether he would like to meet Drury. The famous commentator replied:

"Yes. I hope to meet him some day."

Drury's commentary partner Jim Beglin was urged by fans to make the meet-up happen. Beglin replied:

"Might well be tricky as @bhogleharsha would need to travel to England or Peter would need to travel to India. I’ll be with Peter tonight so I’ll mention it to him."

In reply, Harsha Bhogle said that he will be at the Oval in London for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Beglin obliged to bring Drury to the event.

Peter Drury was asked ahead of the Europa League final about whether he would actually meet Bhogle. He answered:

"I think we're gonna meet in London next week. I can't wait, he is my hero."

Fans are left excited at the prospect of the two legendary commentators perhaps collaborating. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"World is not ready for this crossover."

Another claimed:

" Goat recognising Goat."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after fans learned that Drury and Bhogle will be meeting next week:

Harsha Bhogle reacted to Peter Drury's comments

Harsha Bhogle recently reacted to Peter Drury calling him his "hero." Bhogle pointed out why Drury is so good at what he does. He claimed that it's the skill of effortless exaggeration that makes Drury a legend.

Bhogle further claimed that he is looking forward to the meeting at the WTC. He is keen to discuss about sports and broadcasting with Drury. Bhogle wrote on his Twitter post:

"He exaggerates so stylishly! Indeed #peterdrury, look forward to meeting you next week and sharing thoughts on sport and broadcasting."

Given the respect and honor that both men fetch in their respective sports, it's going to be a great spectacle for the fans to see the duo combine. Fans have already expressed their excitement about the matter.

